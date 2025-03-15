Real Madrid, fresh after their progress into the Champions League last eight at the expense of Atletico Madrid, will be taking on Villarreal in an away tie in the Spanish La Liga. The Los Blancos are currently second in the points table with 57 points from 27 games. With just two victories in their last five league games, Carlo Ancelotti’s men lack momentum as they gear up to challenge league leaders Barcelona in the title race. Opponents Villareal are fifth and have been in decent form in recent times. They can be a bit of a tough nut to crack in their own backyard. Villareal versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the GXR World website from 11:00 PM IST. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid’s Recovery From Penalty Controversy, Newly Boosted Real Madrid and More Things to Look For in Spanish Football League’s Last Game Week Ahead of International Break.

Kiko Femenia will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Villarreal in this game. Gerard Moreno and Ilias Akhomach are injured and will not make the matchday squad. Ayoze Perez and Thierno Barry will play the striker partnership in the attacking third. Dani Parejo is the perfect box-to-box midfielder with Pape Gueye shielding the backline in a 4-4-2 formation.

Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos have been ruled out of the tie for Real Madrid due to injuries while Ferland Mendy may not be fit in time for this contest. Kylian Mbappe is set to start on the bench with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo all set to lead the attack. Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni for the central midfield partnership. Why Was Julian Alvarez's Penalty Cancelled By VAR? Here's the Reason of Atletico Madrid Forward's Spot-Kick Getting Disallowed During Shoot-Out Against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League 2024-25.

When is Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will take on Villarreal in the La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, March 15. The Villarreal vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Estadi de la Ceramica in Villarreal and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Check out the Villarreal vs Real Madrid online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Expect a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

