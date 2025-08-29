Al-Nassr would look to start their Saudi Pro League 2025-26 campaign on a high when they lock horns with Al-Taawoun in their first match. The Knights of Najd had a decent pre-season campaign but enter this clash on the back of a heartbreaking defeat to Al-Ahli via penalties in the Saudi Super Cup 2025 final. After finishing third last season, Al-Nassr would be desperate to bounce back and finally have their hands on the trophy this time around. But will the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match? Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player in History to Score 100 Goals For Four Different Clubs, Achieves Feat After Scoring in Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup 2025 Final.

Cristiano Ronaldo has defied age time and again with his elite level of athleticism and goal-scoring form. Despite being 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown immense consistency when it comes to finding the back of the net, as was seen in Al-Nassr's pre-season campaign and the Knights of Najd would want to be at his very best as they start the new season. Cristiano Ronaldo, for the record, was the highest goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season, hitting 25 goals and it was his second consecutive season that he topped the goal-scoring charts.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo, in all probability, will play in the Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match. The Portugal National Football Team star has been actively involved in training with his teammates prior to Al-Nassr's campaign opener in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 against Al-Taawoun and Jorge Jesus is set to have the star forward in the starting XI for tonight's match. Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted grinding it out as well, sharing a smile with teammates in Al-Nassr's training session prior to their showdown against Al-Taawoun. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls for Fans’ Support As Al-Nassr Gear Up To Start Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Campaign Against Al-Taawoun, Says ‘Let’s Make It Unforgettable’ (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With Al-Nassr Teammates

Training resumes in Riyadh ahead of AlTaawoun 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lVxZzM2OYx — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 26, 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo All Smiles in Al-Nassr's Training Session

Riyadh complete, Qassim awaits ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9XluksRtaI — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) August 28, 2025

The Portugal star, earlier had called for fans to show support to Al-Nassr as they geared up to begin their journey in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly key to Al-Nassr's success as the Knights of Najd would hope that he continues his good form and stars in a winning start.

