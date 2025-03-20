Winners of the inaugural season of the UEFA Nations League, Portugal national football team will be hosted by Denmark national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match. The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match will be played at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark from 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 21. Portugal football team are the favourites of the fixture, led by one of the greatest players of all time Cristiano Ronaldo to an unbeaten table-top finish in the ongoing Nations League, League A Group 1. How UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Will Impact FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification Pathways?.

Portugal have been too good in the group stage, winning four and drawing two of their six games. Other than Germany and Spain, Portugal are the only unbeaten side in League A. Filled with superstars, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Neves, and Leao, among others, fans would care to focus on only one answer primarily, and that's if Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in the Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a part of the Portugal football team squad that has traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark to play in Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final first-leg match, and is fully fit. So, it is expected that the veteran 40-year-old legend will be playing in the match. 'Haven't Seen Anybody Better...' Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Football's GOAT Debate Amid Comparison With Lionel Messi, Claims He Is the 'Most Complete Player'.

CR7 is not only expected to play in the game but also start and lead the side. Head coach Roberto Martínez is expected to field a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Cristiano Ronaldo being the lone striker, supported behind by Neto, Bruno Fernandes, and Leao.

