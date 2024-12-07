Hansi flick’s Barcelona is looking like a beast at the moment with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal firing on all cylinders. If their defensive stars are considered, the team looked solid till the opening 11 matches. But the side’s recent struggles and eventual drop in winning percentage cast huge questions over the team’s credentials as prospective champions of the league. Interestingly Lamine Yamal missed all those matches where FC Barcelona struggled to win all three points. Reaching Lionel Messi's Level is Impossible: Young Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal.

While Lewi and Raphinha’s talents are known to the world, Lamine Yamal was a breath of fresh air for the Barcelona side, who also made his mark in the Euro 2024 competition. His dribbling and vision drew comparisons with club icon Lionel Messi at Catalunya. But his higher usage by both the Spain national football team and Barcelona took a toll on the star and missed multiple matches. He returned from injury and played a vital role in the recent win. Check out whether Lamine Yamal will play for Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the Real Betis vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Enjoying the top position in the La Liga 2024-25 points table, Barcelona had a healthy lead over their closest rivals and also a massive goal difference (29) early in the season. But their losses handed Real Madrid a chance to put pressure on the Catalonian side. Lamine Yamal was part of this revolutionary transformation for Barcelona with his assists and goals. Demanding Hansi Flick was clear with his vision and has already mentioned that ‘champion never rest’. With no further injuries and suspensions reported Lamine Yamal is set to be part of Barcelona's starting XI against Real Betis. Lamine Yamal Set to Become 'Face of Adidas' Alongside Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham.

Developing rapidly and delivering great performances matches-after-matches, Lamine is seen as the future of Barcelona and the Spain national side. His ball control, gameplay, and vision were developed at La Masia and under Hansi Flick the 17-year-old is aiming for strong finishing also.

