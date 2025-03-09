Inter Miami have stumbled a little in the opening match of the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season but have recovered as they won their next match against Cavalier SC. They are currently in the fifth position in the Eastern Conference table and will look to continue their winning run when they take on Charlotte FC in their next encounter. Inter Miami have been in a good form in the CONCACAF Champions Cup too as they have defeated Houston Dynamos by a convincing margin. Coach Javier Mascherano has done good work so far and Inter Miami will aim at converting the good start to a winning momentum. Barcelona vs Osasuna Match in La Liga 2024–25 Postponed After Death of First Team Doctor.

After being a starter in the first three season games, Lionel Messi was away from the pitch in the games against Houston Dynamo and Cavalier SC due to a fatigue. Despite not having Messi in the last two games, Inter Miami were able to pull off great results, both in the MLS and the CONCACAF Champions Cup. However, the lack of communication on his situation has raised the discomfort around the club. Fans eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature for Inter Miami in their next match against Charlotte FC will get the entire information here.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC MLS 2025 Match?

While the coach has not confirmed his availability, reports suggest that Lionel Messi will finally be available for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC. According to DirecTV‘s Alonso Inca, the Argentine star will be available against Charlotte. Although Messi might not feature in the playing XI and might come in later as a substitute. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls His Lookalike ‘Very Ugly’ As Portuguese Superstar Spots Him During Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Warm Ups (Watch Video).

When Javier Mascherano was asked about it, he replied, “Leo is feeling much better. We still have one more training session, and we’ll assess him. We’re optimistic that, if everything goes well, there’s a chance he will be called up,” the Inter Miami boss said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).