Inter Miami have moved to the second place in the Leagues Cup 2025 standings after two wins and one draw in the competition so far. They have scalped an additional point from the drawn game as well by winning in penalty shootout and are looking good to go deep in the competition. In the MLS, Inter Miami are currently in the fifth position with four matches in hand. Philadelphia Union lead the Eastern Conference table with 51 points and Inter Miami has 42 points. They have the opportunity to win the next few games and take their lead. Inter Miami's last MLS game was against FC Cincinnati which they ended in a 0-0 draw. Congress Slams Kerala Government Over Failed Invite After Argentine FA Accused of Breaching Contract To Bring Lionel Messi and Argentina Football Team.

Inter Miami have been dependent on Telasco Segovia for goals in the Leagues Cup 2025 as he scored two goals in the three appearances he made in the league so far. Jordi Alba and the latest signing of Inter Miami, Rodrigo de Paul has contributed with goals too and De Paul will want to bring the same momentum back in the MLS and contribute for his team. Inter Miami's centre of gravity continues to be Lionel Messi and fans will look forward to how much he contributes during this crucial run of games. Meanwhile, fans eager to know whether Lionel Messi will feature for Inter Miami against Orlando City, will get the complete information here.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi will not play in the Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS 2025 match. Messi suffered a "minor" muscle injury in his right leg during the Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on August 2, forcing the player to the sidelines. The timeline for his return remains undetermined, with the club originally announcing the progress would depend on the response to treatment. Injured Lionel Messi Attends Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Leagues Cup 2025 Match Alongside Wife Antonela Roccuzzo (Watch Video).

"No, Leo will not be available tomorrow," said Mascherano on Saturday. "Leo is okay, but obviously it would be crazy to take the risk of taking him to Orlando because of all that is ahead. We are optimistic that he will soon return with us." The Leagues Cup quarterfinals commence just three days later and given the schedule, Mascherano insists on taking any necessary precaution to protect the health of each player while prioritizing a victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2025 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).