Paris Saint Germain face Rennes in an away battle with an aim to consolidate their position at the top of the Ligue 1 standings. The French giants are currently 3 points clear of Lens with 47 points from 18 games. They have looked largely untroubled in the domestic season so far, with a minor blip coming against Lens post the World Cup break, a game that did not feature many of their key players. PSG are, without a doubt, the best team in the league and their ambitions have hovered around winning the Champions League for the past decade or so. Manager Christophe Galtier has done a good job so far managing the plethora of stars they have in the squad, but the real test certainly lies ahead. Opponents Rennes are fourth in the table and can be a bit of a tricky side to face, particularly in their own backyard. Rennes versus PSG will be streamed on the JioCinema app from 1:15 am IST. PSG 2–0 Angers, Ligue 1 2022–23: Lionel Messi on Target As Paris Saint-Germain Bag All Three Points.

Martin Terrier is a long-term absentee for Rennes with a knee injury and he joins Xeka and Baptiste Santamaria on the sidelines. Steve Mandanda in goal, has a wealth of experience under his belt and he is expected to have a busy day at work. Jeremy Doku and Amine Gouiri on the wings will be tasked with creating the chances from out wide with Aranud Kalimuendo as the no 9.

Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi return to the matchday squad for PSG, with both set to start the game. Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet in the last game and his presence will aid their attack once again. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will form the two-man attack while Vitinha and Bryan Ruiz are the key names in midfield. Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos in the backlines means the opposition attackers will need to be very efficient to score.

When is Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Roazhon Park in Rennes. The game will be held on January 16, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). When Is PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI Match? Know Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming and Telecast Details of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Rennes vs PSG match on the JioCinema app. PSG should secure a routine win in this game with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi on the scoresheet.

