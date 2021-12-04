Liverpool are involved in a pulsating title race with Manchester City and Chelsea in the English Premier League. The Red next face Wolves in an away tie with Molineux never an easy venue for any team in the league. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been scoring goals for fun with their high-intensity high pressing game, bearing fruit. Last year they faced trouble with injuries but this campaign with their star players back, they look like competing for all honours. Opponents Wolves are 8th in the league but a positive result would see them leapfrog Manchester United. They have been inconsistent but their defence does not leak many goals. The Wolves versus Liverpool match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 8:30 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores His 800th Career Goal Against Arsenal in EPL 2021-22, Leads Manchester United to 3-2 Win in EPL 2021 (Watch Goal Highlights)

Wolves' talismanic defender Ruben Neves is fit again and should feature against Liverpool. Although manager Bruno Lage will have Daniel Podence, Marcal, Jonny, Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto and Willy Boly unavailable due to injuries which is a blow. Joao Moutinho should partner Ruben Neves in midfield with Nelson Semedo and Rayan Ait-Nouri providing the width. Skipper Connor Coady will be hoping to mark his 250th Premier League appearance with a win.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita have resumed first-team training for Liverpool but the Wolves game might be too early for their return. Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones are out though with no return dates available. The trio of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have been brilliant so far and should pick themselves up. Diogo Jota comes up against his former team and should be joined by Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the attacking third. Jadon Sancho & Other Members of Manchester United Pull off Cristiano Ronaldo’s SIUUU Celebration After CR7’s Goal Against Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 Match (Watch Video)

When is Wolves vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Wolves vs Liverpool Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. The game will be held on December 04, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Wolves vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Wolves vs Liverpool match on Disney+Hotstar.

Wolves can conjure up some good passing game but Liverpool have enough quality about them to get the all-important three points.

