Wolves vs Olympiacos, UEFA Europa League 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming in IST: Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome Olympiacos to Molineux in the second leg of 2019-20 Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. Both sides are tied at 1-1 from the previous leg but Wolves have an away goal advantage and a draw will be enough for them to progress to the quarter-finals. Olympiacos, who won the Greek top-flight league, have already secured Champions League football for next season while Wolves must win the Europa League to play in Europe next season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side finished seventh in the Premier League points table, which eventually proved insufficient for European football after Arsenal won the FA Cup. Wolves now must go through a difficult draw and win the competition to be in Europe next season. They were sixth and well settled for European summer next season but three defeats in six matches helped Tottenham jump to sixth. Olympiacos will be without Ruben Semedo, who is suspended for this encounter after his red card in the first leg.

When is Wolves vs Olympiacos, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Wolves vs Olympiacos match in Europa League 2019-20 will be played at the Molineux Stadium. The second leg of the round of 16 encounter will take place on August 07, 2020 (Thursday midnight) and is scheduled to be played at the 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Wolves vs Olympiacos, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Wolves vs Olympiacos Europa League match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2019-20 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten channels to watch the match live.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs Olympiacos, Europa League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of Wolves vs Olympiacos will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the second leg of Europa League round of 16. Fans can watch it live on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2020 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).