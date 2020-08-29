For a long time now, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future has been very dicey at AC Milan and there was a lot of back and forth about the former LA Galaxy player. However, as per his latest post on Instagram, the former Manchester United player has hinted that his contract at AC Milan has been renewed or is on the verge of being renewed. As per the post, the Swede striker is confused about his jersey number and could pick either 11 or 21 for the upcoming season of Serie A 2020-21. As per a newspaper, Zlatan had landed in Milan on Friday and signed the papers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Trolls England As he Recreates His Famous 2012 Overhead Kick In the Sea, Says ‘God Save The Queen’ (Watch Video).

The former Manchester United player took to social media and posted a picture of himself in donning the new jersey of Serie A 2020-21. He posted a snap of himself and captioned it, "Like I said im just warming up @acmilan." Ibra will remain at AC Milan next season having reached agreement on a new deal reportedly worth 7 million euros ($8.3m) without bonuses, according to multiple reports in Italy on Friday. Now, check out the snap shared by Zlatan below:

View this post on Instagram Like I said im just warming up @acmilan A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Aug 28, 2020 at 1:36am PDT

Prior to that, he had posted a picture of himself on social media where he was seen lying on the bench. He captioned the snap, "The quiet before the storm". Check out the snap below:

View this post on Instagram The Calm before the Storm A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on Aug 27, 2020 at 5:37am PDT

Zlatan's AC Milan had a gala time after their comeback match as they had remained unbeaten to take place in the top four slots of Serie A 2019-20. We are yet to have an official confirmation from Zlatan or AC Milan about the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 01:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).