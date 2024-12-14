The India women's junior hockey team will lock horns against the Japan women's junior hockey team in the semifinal clash in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, December 13. The India women's junior hockey team finished second in Group A with three victories and one defeat in the four matches. Indian women bagged 12 points in Group A standings to qualify for the semifinals of the showpiece tournament. Their opponents are on a roll in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The spirited Japan side was the table topper of Group B. Japan Women won four matches comprehensively and bagged 12 points after the end of Group B matches. Women's Jr Asia Cup 2024: India Junior Women's Hockey Team Reach Semifinals With 9–0 Win Over Thailand.

In their last Group A match, the Indian women dominated on all fronts and thrashed Thailand 9-0 in Muscat, Oman, on Thursday. With this victory, the young India side secured a semifinal spot in the tournament and also booked their place in the FIH Junior World Cup 2025. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for live streaming and other viewing options for the India women's junior hockey team and Japan women's hockey team high-voltage semifinal clash on Saturday can scroll down below.

When is India vs Japan Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India women's junior hockey team will face the Japan women's junior hockey team in the semifinal of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024. The India vs Japan match will be hosted in Muscat, Oman, on December 14. The semifinal match will begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

How to Live Telecast of Watch India vs Japan Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs Japan Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 semifinal clash on any TV channel. For India vs Japan Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 semifinal online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Japan Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal in India?

In good news, Hockey India will provide live streaming of the India vs Japan Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 semifinal match on their official application. Fans in India can also watch the India vs Japan semifinal match in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels.

