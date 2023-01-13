Blockbuster Hockey action is coming our way as Odisha is hosting the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Day 1 of the mega hockey event will see four matches including the one where the hosts India will take on the challenge of Spain in a Pool D encounter. After a long gap, Indian hockey is gradually getting back it's lost ground. They have seen success in the last Olympics and Commonwealth games and this World Cup at home is a perfect platform for them to display a good performance in front of the home crowd. India vs Spain, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How to Watch IND vs ESP FIH WC Match Online on FanCode and TV Channels?

Coach Graham Reid is positive about India's chances in the World Cup 2023. India's strength lies in the individual skills of the forwards supported by Manpreet Singh from the midfield. But what has helped them win games in the last tournaments is PR Sreejesh making crucial saves in crunch moments and drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh successfully converting penalty corners. Although Spain is behind in rankings than India, they have to stay cautious and secure a clinical win.

Is India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

The India vs Spain match will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms. Meanwhile, there will be no live telecast of India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs ESP will not be available on DD National. Chak De India! Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Team India Good Luck For Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 in Odisha.

India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be most likely available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of the match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel probably will provide the live stream of the live commentary of the IND vs ESP match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).