The Indian team is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming, details, likely playing XI, head-to-head record and many other things ahead of the game. But first, let's have a quick look at how things the news related to both teams. So the 1st ODI between IND and SL was to begin on July 13, 2021. But Sri Lankan team had a few cases of COVID-19 in the team and thus the matches were postponed. Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI for 1st ODI vs India: Probable Sri Lankan Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Colombo.

The first ODI will be held on Sunday. For the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the contingent and will be hoping for a win. The hosts have suffered from a couple of setbacks as they will miss out on the services of Kusal Perera and Binura Fernando. Both will be out due to injuries. The official account of the ICC had also confirmed the news. Now, let's have a quick look at the preview of the match.

IND vs SL ODI Head-to-Head

India and Sri Lanka have played against each other in 159 ODI games. Out of this, the Men in Blue have won 91 matches whereas Sri Lanka has walked away with a win in 56 games. 11 of them have produced no result and 1 match has ended with a tie.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Key Players

For the Indian team the key players are Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Daun Shanaka and Isuru Udana will be the player to watch out for.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Mini Battles

Lahiru Kumara vs Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Prithvi Shaw will be the mini battles to watch out for.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Venue

The first ODI game between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

IND vs SL, 1st ODI 2021 Preview

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Match Timings

The first game between India and Sri Lanka will be played at 3.00 pm IST.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks hold the official broadcasting rights of the India tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony Ten 3 and its HD channels. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2021 Likely Playing XIs

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhanajaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Udara/Minod Ranasinghe (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha

