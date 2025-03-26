Having already lost the five-match series against New Zealand, 3-1, Pakistan will look to play for pride when both teams clash in the final encounter of the 20-overs international tourney at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The T20Is will be followed by a three-match One-Day International series commencing March 29. While Ten Sports will provide NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 live telecast and Tapmad live streaming viewing options in Pakistan, will the New Zealand vs Pakistan fourth T20I 2025 live telecast be available on PTV Sports? NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 5th T20I 2025: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Wellington.

In the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Pakistan returned to their usual performance, and folded cheaply chasing 221. The batters yet again disappointed, but it were the bowlers, who in helpful conditions were unable to stop the New Zealand batters. Pakistan management might opt to field players who have been sitting on the bench, and hand them some important match time.

Is New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on PTV Sports?

Unfortunately, the NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 live telecast won't be available for viewing on PTV Sports. This was confirmed by Aalia Rasheed, the Executive Director of PTV Sports, on social media. Rasheed stated that PTV Sports does not have the NZ vs PAK 2025 broadcast rights and hence PTV Sports will not be able to provide the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025 live telecast. Pakistan Cricketers Perform Iftar While Fielding at Bay Oval During NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2025, Video Goes Viral.

No NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I Series on PTV Sports

Dosto, New Zealand series kay rights na honay ki waja sai ye series or N-T20 PTV Sports nahi dekhaey gaa. Lakin aap PSL ptv sports per zaroor dekhain gaay. Inshallah. — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) March 15, 2025

However, in India, fans can find the viewing options for NZ vs PAK 5th T20I 2025 on Sony Sports Network, which will provide live telecast on Sony Ten 5, and online streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

