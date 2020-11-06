Islam Makhachev is a childhood friend of Khabib Nurmagomedov and is also his training partner. Makhachev also wrestles in the lightweight division like Khabib and could well take the spot of 'The Eagle' in future. The 29 years old Islam is a Russian mixed martial artist from Dagestan, judoka and sambo competitor of Lak origin. He is a member of the American Kickboxing Academy. He is usually accompanied by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his fight. In this article, we will provide you with all know all about MMA artist from Dagestan. Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Nostalgic Wrestling Video With His Father Abdulmanap, Former UFC Fighter Writes Touching Caption.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced retirement at UFC 254 main event after defeating Justin Gaethje for Undisputed Lightweight Championship. Khabib lost his father Abdulmanap earlier this year due to the coronavirus complication. After the bout against Gaethje said at the Octagon that he can't continue more to fight without his father. Now UFC fans speculate that Khabib's best friend Islam Makhachev could well fit into his place and become the next big thing. Conor McGregor Describes Khabib Nurmagomedov as ‘The Current Best’ While Answering Fans on Twitter During #AskNotorious Session.

Facts About Islam Makhachev

1. Islam Makhachev is 18-1 in his career, with eight wins in the UFC.

2. The 29 years old lightweight UFC fighter won his first cage fight in the year 2010.

3. Islam is currently ranked at number 12 as per UFC ranking in the lightweight division, however, he is currently struggling to find opponents.

4. Khabib's manager Abdelaziz once said that a fighter can earn shot at Khabib if they beat Islam Makhachev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Five Years Old Tweet For Islam Makhachev

5 years ago I’ve been in same situation like @MAKHACHEVMMA today. No one wants take a fight with him today. Next lightweight champion InshaAllah #ufc254 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 10, 2020

5. Islam Makhachev knocked out Gleison Tibau in 2018 in UFC 220.

Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his career with a record of 29-0. His contributions to UFC has been appreciated by sports personalities like Cristiano Ronaldo and old rivals like Conor McGreggor. As of now, we can expect The Eagle's best friend Islam Makhachev to provide the same entertainment in the ring.

