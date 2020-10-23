Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will face each other for the undisputed UFC lightweight title at UFC 254. The event will be held at the Flash Forum Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). While 'The Eagle' Khabib will look to defend his undefeated record and title, Justin 'the Highlight' Gaethje will be hoping to make history and be the first man to beat the Russian in MMA and the gold strapped around his waist. Israel Adesanya Retains Middleweight Title Against Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undefeated in his MMA career and with a dominant record of 28-0 will enter the octagon as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion and the favourite. Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, became the interim champion after defeating much-celebrated Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, a result which shocked many around the world.

‘The Eagle’ is undeniably the best wrestler to ever step inside the octagon and over the course of his MMA career has used his skills on the mat to the fullest as no one has been able to find an answer to it yet. However, Khabib’s game on feet cannot be underestimated as well, the Russian has round 50 per cent striking accuracy and lands 4.11 significant strikes per minute. So he can mix up his style as needed, which could come to his advantage in this bout.

Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje is dubbed as the most violent man in the UFC and his record of 100 per cent finish rate in the UFC justifies it. The American is one of the most lethal strikers in the game and his power will be a big advantage for him. Gaethje has a 59 per cent striking accuracy and lands 7.74 significant strikes per minute.

Both fighters are very much contradictory to each other as while Khabib likes to take the fight to the ground, Justin prefers staying on his feet. The American has never been taken down in his UFC career and with the Russian arguably being the best wrestler in the company at the moment, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).