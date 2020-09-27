Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian origin MMA fighter, successfully defended his Middleweight Championship title against Brazil's Paulo Costa at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 253 main event. The fight took place on September 26, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Adesanya with this victory has now defended his UFC Middleweight title the second time in a row. He now has an undefeated record of 20 wins and no losses. This match between Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa was the second instance in UFC history where two undefeated wrestlers met. Meanwhile, you can take a look at funny Twitter reactions on Israel Adesanya's victory over Paulo Costa. UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson Set to Be Cancelled for Fifth Time.

The match between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa was the most awaited UFC 253 fight in the year 2020. Adesanya dominated Paulo Costa in the night's main event by blasting Costa's legs with kicks before finishing the fight in the second round with a left hook that put Costa on the canvas. The Nigerian fighter started the second round with a counter-punch and Costa never seemed to recover from it. Adesanya won the match in the second round by TKO, as the fight lasted for only 3 minutes 59 seconds. Prior to this Israel Adesanya has won four matches via TKO/KO. Now let us see how Twitter Reacts. Conor McGregor to Replace Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249? Irishman’s Coach Drops Huge Hint.

Israel Adesanya With Victory

Adesanya With Punches

#UFC253 Haters will still find something to say, still my undisputed champion. Stylebender 👑 20-0 pic.twitter.com/FN7NEkpPBf — Balogun Munirudeen Olalekan (@bamuole) September 27, 2020

Costa Was Over-Confident

#Costa is confident and the fans think he will win, however #UFC253 . . pic.twitter.com/1PA6vDvTph — 𓃗 بىن سمرا.. (@bro7u) September 27, 2020

Adesanya Embarassing Costa

I just couldn't resist 🤣🤣🤣😂😅Adesanya vs Costa highlight #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/NcSLJtZ4EI — Native PURPLE (@justinqace) September 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya Shows His Dancing Skills

"Hold this. I wanna dance." 😂@stylebender had more moves to show off after #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/gcAeQE7hzh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 27, 2020

Israel Adesanya After Victory

nobody: israel adesanya while costas counting stars: pic.twitter.com/qaT5L0pd9V — hov (@sweetbabyjays) September 27, 2020

Adesanya Made Nigeria Proud

Israel Adesanya putting Nigeria on the map by speaking his dialect. We are so proud of you💪🏻🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/qi8fplzV6K — Top-Notch News Plug (@yung_stunning) September 27, 2020

Paulo Costo Asking For His Belt

Adesanya While Fighting Against Costa

Israel Adesanya while Costa is being attended to by medics:#UFC253 hea pic.twitter.com/EXBSNC4IuQ — somadoda (@starnhlumayo) September 27, 2020

Apart from Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa match for Middleweight title, light heavyweight title match also took place, in which Jan Blachowicz defeated Dominick Reyes via second-round TKO. The fight between Adesanya vs Costa has indeed created history in Middleweight title segment and the Nigerian MMA wrestler great show will be remembered for ages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).