Indian chess player Koneru Humpy is one step away from creating history as she has beaten Poland Grand Chess Master Monika Socko in the on-going FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020. This is the first time that India has reached into the finals of the tournament. Indian player had lost the first set and then won on-demand second set to reach Armageddon i.e. tie break. The finals of the tournament will be played on Sunday and the Indian ace will play against USA or UK. The Indian team came back from behind to claim the 2-1 victory on Saturday. India's Koneru Humpy Wins Cairns Cup Chess 2020 Tournament.

India had won the first round of matches 3.5-2.5, with captain Vidit S Gujrathi, D Harika and Nihal Sarin. The news of Koneru Humpy winning was shared by the International Chess Federation on their social media site. India's best finish at the tournament was clinching the bronze medal. With this, win, India will be winning a gold or silver medal for the first time. India had clinched a bronze medal in 2014. For now, check out the tweet by the International Chess Federation.

World Women Rapid Champion Koneru Humpy wins a decisive Armageddon game with Black against Monika Socko & Team India makes it to the final of FIDE Online #ChesOlympiad. They will play a winner of Russia - USA match that will start at 16:00 UTC. pic.twitter.com/n29sDaOnnZ

— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 29, 2020

Another tweet:

And India takes the lead in Match 2! Koneru & Vidit won, and it's 2:0 for India. They need 1.5 points more to force a decisive Armageddon, but Praggnanandhaa just lost to Igor Janik. We'll see the exciting finale of Match 2 in next few minutes!#ChessOlympiad — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 29, 2020

The Indian team had earlier beaten Armenia in the quarterfinal on Friday and thus made way into the semis. The quarterfinal match was quite a controversial one for the opponent had lost internet connection. The match will be played tomorrow on Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).