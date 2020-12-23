The T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan came to a conclusion that saw the Black Caps secure a 2-1 win. However, after a couple of disappointing outings, Pakistan registered a win in the final clash in Napier, avoiding a clean sweep. Here we bring you all the match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal Wedding Album: Check Romantic Photos of Bride and Groom Post Marriage Ceremony.

In other news, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with YouTuber girlfriend Dhanashree Verma. The couple got married in a small wedding involving friends and relatives, Chahal took to his social media to make the announcement official.

English teams continue to be involved in midweek action as the Carabao Cup action continues. Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will take on lower league’s Stoke City in the quarter-finals of the competition. Later, Everton face Manchester United at Goodison Park as both teams look to take a step further towards the first trophy of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Wedding Pics OUT: Indian Cricketer Shares Beautiful Photos From Marriage Ceremony on Social Media.

The action in Big Bash League continues with a clash between the teams placed in the bottom half of the table. Brisbane Heat face Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba in Brisbane as both teams look to make up ground between the, and the teams above them.

Serie A and La Liga also continue midweek action with some gigantic clashes. Italian leaders AC Milan take on Lazio as the Rossoneri look to extend their lead at the top. Meanwhile, Real Madrid welcome Granada as they look to cut the gap between them and rivals Atletico Madrid.

