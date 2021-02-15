15 Feb, 09:52 (IST) Beatrice Chepkoech Sets New World Record in 5km Race Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya has set a new 5km road world record, completing the Monaco Run in 14 minutes and 43 seconds. Chepkoech bettered the previous record in a mixed gender race of 14:48 set by Caroline Kipkirui in 2018.

Now in the world of cricket, we have India in a commanding position and they came in to bat for the second time. Virat Kohli and men lost one wicket already in form of Shubman Gill. As of now, we have Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara batting on the score of 25 and seven runs respectively. India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Match Report: R Ashwin's Five-Wicket Haul Puts Hosts in Commanding Position.

The scoreboard reads 54 for the loss of one wicket. It was Jack Leach who got one wicket as he dismissed Shubman Gill on 14 runs. In the first innings we had Ravichandran Ashwin scalping five wickets and the English team got bundled out on the score of 134 runs. India had made 329 runs with Rohit Sharma scoring 161 runs. Rishabh Pant had also scored a half-century with Ajinkya Rahane making 67 runs.

The action continues in the world of football as we shall have Mumbai City and Bengaluru FC will be locking horns against each other.