Major Dhyan Chand Images and HD Wallpapers: Major Dhyan Chand is a name etched proudly in the history of Indian sports. Dhyan Chand is regarded as one of the legends to have graced the Hockey. He was known for his dribbling abilities that made his score goals at will. Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj). To commemorate the birth anniversary of the hockey legend National Sports Day is celebrated in India on August 29. Indians across the world take pride in Dhyan Chand’s achievements and celebrate his birth anniversary by remembering him on social media. People will be looking to download free Major Dhyan Chand images and HD wallpapers online, Major Dhyan Chand images, Major Dhyan Chand free Wallpapers, Dhyan Chand photos, free Dhyan Chand wallpapers online to celebrate Dhyan Chand’s 115th anniversary. National Sports Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Major Dhyan Chand’s 115th Birth Anniversary With WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Dhyan Chand is also known as ‘The Wizard’ and the ‘Magician of Hockey’ for the skills he possessed. The Hockey legend won three Olympic Gold medals – 1928 Amsterdam, 1932 Los Angeles, and 1936 Berlin during his illustrious career in the pre-independence period. It is a known fact that he would practice his hockey under the moonlight, and this was called Dhyan Chand, with Chand meaning moon in Hindi. National Sports Day 2020: Date, Significance & History of the Day Celebrated to Honour Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand on His Birth Anniversary.

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

Major Dhyan Chand Wallpaper

File image of Major Dhyan Chand

Dhyan Chand’s career spanned from 1926 to 1948. The legendary hockey player represented India in 185 matches and scored over record 400 goals during this period. In 1956, the Indian government conferred the Padma Bhushan - third-highest civilian award - to Dhyan Chand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).