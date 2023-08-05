New Delhi, Auggust 5 :Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday congratulated the Indian Women Archery team for scripting history by winning the World Archery Championship and said India is proud of their accomplishment. Russell Henley Leads Wyndham Championship 2023 Again. Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas Make Moves to Salvage Their Seasons.

In a tweet, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said, "Our women's team scripts history at the World Archery Championships. Many congratulations to the formidable trio of V. Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur who clinched the first ever gold for India in

Berlin. India is proud of your accomplishment, and we wish you a bright future ahead."

His remarks come a day after the Indian women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami won the gold medal at the World Archery Championships 2023 in Germany's Berlin on Friday. It was India's first-ever gold at the archery world championships in any category. The Indian trio defeated the Mexican team of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofía Hernandez Jeon and Andrea Becerra 235-229 in the final.