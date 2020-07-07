Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Kimi Raikkonen were among six F1 drivers who declined to join others in taking a knee ahead of the start of the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. With Formula One getting back into the track for the first time since March, all 20 drivers congregated on the start line ahead of the opening race of 2020 season. All the drivers sported T-shirts carrying the message “End Racism” while defending champion and six-time F1 World Championship winner Lewis Hamilton wore a T-shirt that had the message ‘Black Lives Matter.’ F1: Lewis Hamilton Emerges Fastest in Austrian GP 2020 Practice.

But before the race got underway, all drivers gathered and stood in line for the Austrian National Anthem. Among the 20, 14 drivers took a knee while six remained standing. Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen and Charles Leclerc were among those six drivers who refused to take a knee. Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi were the other drivers who stood during the anthem.

Ferrari driver Leclerc and Verstappen had earlier reasoned their discomforts in taking a knee during the anthem and had posted statements giving their fans clarifications on why they will not take a knee. “I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries," Leclerc wrote. "I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism."

Verstappen posted a similar update on social media. "I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism," Verstappen wrote. "But I believe everyone has the right to express themself at a time and in a way that suits them,” the Belgian-Dutch driver added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).