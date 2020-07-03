Formula One (F1) 2020 season is set to resume on July 05 following the coronavirus lockdown with Austrian Grand Prix. Ahead of the Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, the Formula 1 cars returned to the track for the first time in 126 days during the Australian GP 2020 practice one. World champion Lewis Hamilton emerged as the fastest as he was .356 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the 4.3-kilometer (2.7-mile). Lewis Hamilton Slams F1 Fraternity For Staying Mum on Death of George Floyd, Charles Leclerc Lando Norris, George Russell Respond.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull driver, finished third quickest as he was .602 behind Hamilton. The Dutchman is the winner of the last two Austrian GPs. The second practice race is scheduled for later Friday as well. Austria is hosting back-to-back races as part of an eight-race European swing.

“It's good to hear the engines and see cars again and almost get back to some phase of normality,” Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was quoted as saying by Sky F1 television.

“We all look like we're in some kind of hospital programme, with all the face masks and the PPE (personal protective equipment)... but other than that working practices are very much as normal. This is day one of the season so it's a little bit odd coming here halfway through the year,” he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 06:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).