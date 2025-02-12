Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: In a virtual semifinal of sorts, hosts Pakistan clash with South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing Pakistan Tri-National Series 2025, which also involves New Zealand, who have already qualified for the final match after winning two matches. Pakistan and South Africa having lost both their respective matches, will be eager to showcase a better performance, and go into the final high in confidence.Pakistan Playing XI for South Africa Clash in Tri-Series 2025 Announced: Mohammad Hasnain Replaces Injured Haris Rauf

Pakistan have already named their XI, and have replaced the injured Haris Rauf for Mohammad Hasnain. Rauf complained of side strain during the ODI against New Zealand and has been under the supervision of medical staff, who have confirmed the bowler's unavailability for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as well.

South Africa, on the other hand, have their major players back in the squad after the conclusion of SA20 2025. The likes of Keshav Mahara, Heinrich Klaasen, Tony de Zorzi, Kwena Maphaka, and Corbin Bosch have regrouped with the team in Karachi and will be available for selection for the PAK vs SA ODI 2025. PCB Inaugurates Newly Renovated National Stadium Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

South Africa National Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Lungi Ngidi, Meeka-eel Prince, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.