Manchester City will travel to take on Peterborough in the fifth round of FA Cup 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough, England on March 01, 2022 (late Tuesday night) as the teams look to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Peterborough vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester City’s Ukrainian Star, Hits Out at Vladimir Putin in Deleted Instagram Story After Russia Invaded His Country.

This will only be the second meeting between the two teams with the first one coming at a similar stage in 1981 and it was the Citizens who registered a 1-0 win. But the clubs are at very different levels this time and Pep Guardiola’s men will be aiming to advance without much trouble. Meanwhile, Peterborough will be hoping to cause one of the biggest upsets. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton Football Stars Appeal for Peace (Watch Video).

When is Peterborough vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Peterborough vs Manchester City match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough on March 02, 2022 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 12:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Peterborough vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

Peterborough vs Manchester City match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Peterborough vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Peterborough vs Manchester City for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users.

