With the 2024 Paris Olympics about to finalise the entrants of the mega event, a new story shook the world of sports. It was claimed that the Queensland state government is looking to back out from hosting the 2032 Olympic Games. The important and main reason for this is the ‘cost’ involved. Renovation and new building costs are expected to go higher than the projected budget. But as per 9News reports, the Queensland Government dismissed such claims and even clarified their stand on the 2032 Olympics. India Men’s and Women’s Table Tennis Teams Qualify for Paris Olympics 2024 via Rankings.

The Courier Mail reported the Premier’s office was unaware whether a government department or bureaucrat sort the advice – but was working to clarify. Premier Steven Miles revealed he decided to ignore an independent Olympics review. They will proceed with spending $1.6bn to upgrade the Queensland Sport and Athletic Centre upon suggestions by International Olympic Committee member John Coates.

Mr Miles told parliament, “I will stand by and support the proposal that — you are right — was in the submission John Coates made to the inquiry. That is because, speaking as a representative of the IOC, he could be clear about what the requirements for an Olympic and Paralympic Games would be. He wanted to be clear that we did not need a new $3.4bn stadium and that we could deliver the games with our existing stadiums.”

It is said that they decided it would be "better value for taxpayers" and "Queensland's reputation". Advice received by the government indicated it would cost at least $500m in compensation, as well as other costs if they backed out of hosting the event. It would also have meant the federal government would withdraw $3bn in funding for the state. The state government ultimately decided to proceed because it was better value for taxpayers and Queensland’s reputation than cancelling, the broadcaster reported. Vishnu Saravanan Secures India's First Paris Olympics 2024 Quota in Sailing At the ILCA 7 World Championship.

But a spokeswoman for the government also stated that the Government is not willing to cancel the mega event and has never sought advice about cancelling the Games. Emphasizing their capabilities, she added that Queensland would deliver a great Games. New South Wales earlier hosted the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and offered help if required.

