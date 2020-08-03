Raksha Bandhan is one of the most auspicious Indian festivals as it celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. On the occasion, sisters are tying Rakhi on their brother’s hand and are getting gifts in return. However, some siblings are not able to enjoy the auspicious festival as they are living away from each other. India’s star sprinter Hima Das also belongs to that category and her latest Twitter post is nothing but heart-touching. Taking to the micro-blogging website, the 20-year-old athlete wished her brothers on the occasion and said that this time ‘Tinti’ will Rakhi on their hand as she's away but Hima also reminded them to keep her gifts ready as she’s will be with them in next year’s Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan 2020: From MS Dhoni-Jayanti Gupta to Virat Kohli-Bhawna to Jasprit Bumrah-Juhika, Meet Supportive Sisters of Your Favourite Indian Cricketers!

“Today is a holy day for brother and sister. Wishing my dear elder brother and younger brother a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Today, Tinti(Putputi) tied a rakhi to you in my place. I am bringing home a rakhi in the next year, you guys keep my gift arranged from now on,” wrote the ace sprinter while sharing a video in which her another sister can be seen tying Rakhi on her brother’s hands. Have a look. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Funny Memes on Twitter Can be Perfect Gifts to Send Your Sisters When They Ask You For Presents Today.

View Post:

Today is a holy day for brother and sister. Wishing my dear elder brother and younger brother a very happy Raksha Bandhan. Today, Tinti(Putputi😜) tied a rakhi to you in my place.I am bringing home a rakhi in the next year, you guys keep my gift arranged from now on. pic.twitter.com/2AHeaIR1vh — Hima (HD) (@HimaDas8) August 3, 2020

Last week, Hima’s silver medal for 4x400 mixed relay event of Asian Games 2018 was upgraded to gold after Bahrain’s disqualification. The sprinter was ecstatic with the news as she dedicated the gold medal to doctors, police and all every person who’s serving in the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 02:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).