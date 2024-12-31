Mumbai, December 31: Novak Djokovic marked his return to singles action with a dominant win at the Brisbane International, dispatching Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-3 at Pat Rafter Arena. Playing his first ATP singles match since October, the Serbian showcased his trademark precision and resilience kicking off his 2025 singles season in impressive fashion. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Move To Round of 16 After Sensational 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-8 Win Over Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies In Men's Doubles.

A day after partnering with Nick Kyrgios for a doubles win, Djokovic delivered a clinical performance in his singles opener. Over the course of 75 minutes, he overwhelmed Hijikata with his impeccable baseline play and unerring serve, winning 81% of points behind his first serve. The 37-year-old did not face a single break point, underscoring his dominance.

“I always expect myself to do well on the court. Obviously, a win is a win,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview. “To start off the new season with a win is very important. I think Hijikata deserves a great round of applause for his performance tonight, he was really good. He made me work, definitely, for the win tonight.”

Hijikata, playing in front of a supportive home crowd, showed flashes of promise but struggled to penetrate Djokovic’s near-flawless defense. The Serbian broke the Australian’s serve twice in each set, staying comfortably in control throughout. Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff Seal United Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals Berth for USA Following Victory Over Croatia.

The victory allowed Djokovic to wrap up his evening early, leaving time for New Year’s Eve celebrations with his family. Speaking after the match, Djokovic shared his plans: “We will definitely celebrate the New Year, we have some plans. My family is here. My kids are excited to go past their bedtime. We are going to watch, I guess, one of many fireworks displays tonight here in Brisbane.”

Addressing the Brisbane crowd, Djokovic added a heartfelt message: “Happy New Year in advance to everyone. It’s a special evening. Last year I played a match at the United Cup in Perth just before midnight, and again here in Brisbane, so it’s kind of a tradition now happening each year. Thanks for choosing to come and spend New Year’s Eve on the court here with us; we appreciate it.”

Djokovic’s next challenge in Brisbane is a familiar foe - Gael Monfils, against whom he holds a commanding 19-0 head-to-head record. A win against the Frenchman would not only advance Djokovic further in the tournament but also edge him closer to a historic milestone. The Serbian is aiming to become just the third player in history to win 100 ATP tour-level titles, joining the elite company of Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

