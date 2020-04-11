‘Inspired by Sir Don Bradman’ Tennis Star Ashleigh Barty Showcases Her Skills With Cricket Bat Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Ashleigh Barty (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the sporting events coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several athletes got a breather from their busy schedule and they are spending their time at home. In the meantime, these sporting icons became more active on social media than usual and are constantly sharing pictures and videos of their daily-life activities. Recently, Australian tennis ace Ashleigh Barty also took to her official Twitter page and shared a video in which he she could be seen hitting a golf ball with a cricket bat on a wall and she is inspired by none other than the legendary Sir Don Bradman. Roger Federer Shares Helpful Solo Drill, Asks Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal and Others to Share Their Home Workout Videos.

“Brick wall, golf ball, technique bat and forehand volleys. Sir Donald inspired. Happy Easter everyone! #stayhome,” read the caption of the video shared by the number-one ranked women’s tennis player. Bradman is regarded as one of the legend of the game and his record in international cricket is nothing but jaw-dropping. Well, Barty might have chosen to excel in Tennis. However, being an Aussie, she is certainly inspired by the former Australian cricket team captain too. Meanwhile, let’s look how Barty showcased her skills with the bat.

Watch Video:

Brick wall, golf ball, technique bat and forehand volleys. Sir Donald inspired 🏏 Happy Easter everyone! #stayhome pic.twitter.com/KKykiVCGMx — Ash Barty (@ashbarty) April 11, 2020

Before Barty, Swiss maestro Roger Federer also shared a fitness drill on social-media and asked several other prominent sportsperson to share the video of their home exercises with the fans. Other than him, many other Tennis stars likes of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova have also been quite active on social media in recent times and are regularly interacting with their fans.