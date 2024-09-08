After two weeks of exciting action, it is finally time for US Open 2024 to find out who will be the men's singles champion. After a controversy around failing dope test, Jannik Sinner enter the US Open determined and it has reflected in how he has made his way all the way to the final. Sinner entered the US Open 2024 with form behind him as he defeated Alexander Zverev in the semis and Frances Tiafoe in the final to win the hard-court Cincinnati open. The no 1 seed Sinner won five titles in this year, including his first major in the Australian Open back in January. If he manages to get past Fritz, Sinner will be the the first Italian man ever to win a US Open singles title and also could become just the third man in the Open era to win his first two major titles in the same calendar year. Jannik Sinner Plays Exceptional Shot Despite Injuring Wrist To Win Point Against Jack Draper in US Open 2024 Men’s Singles Semifinal (Watch Video).

Taylor Fritz on the other hand had reached the quarterfinals of a major four times in the past, including the US Open 2023 but has never been able to get ahead of that point. Fritz's path to the US Open 2024 final was rather difficult as he made his way to the final defeating some top seeds including No. 8 Casper Ruud in Round 4 and No. 4 Zverev in the quarters. But his semifinal win over compatriot Tiafoe has been the biggest win of the lot which has filled the top ranked American with enough belief that he can get over even someone like Sinner in the final. The men's singles final tie is very similar to the Women's one but Fritz will want to change the result in his favour. Taylor Fritz All Set for US Open 2024 Final Against Jannik Sinner After Hard Fought Win Against Frances Tiafoe.

When is Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The US Open 2024 Men’s singles final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It has an approximate start time of 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on September 8, 2024. Check out the viewing options of Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz Match below. Jack Draper Vomits on Court During US Open 2024 Men's Singles Semifinal Against Jannik Sinner, Video Goes Viral.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final Match?

The Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the US Open 2024 in India. With the matches covered by the broadcaster, fans can watch live telecast viewing option of the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2024 Final on Sony Ten Sports 5 and Sony Ten Sports 2 SD/HD channels.

Where to watch Live Streaming of Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final Match?

Since Sony Sports Network is the broadcasting partner of US Open 2024 in India, fans looking for an online live streaming viewing option for the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz US Open 2024 Men’s Singles Final, can do so on the SonyLiv mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. It is going to be an interesting clash as Sinner is the favourite here but Fritz has been in a giant-killing spree.

