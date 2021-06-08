A six-time (four singles and two doubles) Grand Slam champion and Belgium’s first World No 1 women’s professional tennis player, Kim Clijsters celebrates her 38th birthday on June 08, 2021 (Tuesday). Clijsters is known for being among the first advocators for women’s tennis in her country. She has the distinction of being among Tennis professionals, across all categories, to be ranked the World No 1 in both singles and doubles simultaneously. Naomi Osaka Thanks Fans Their Support After Withdrawing From French Open 2021, Japanese Tennis Star Has Been Off Her Phone For a While Now.

Clijsters took break from tennis in 2007 to have the first of her three children. In 2009 she returned and won the US Open. In 2012, Clijsters retired and then in 2020, she announced a surprise comeback after eight years at the US Open. As Clijsters celebrates her 38th birthday, we take a look at some of the facts related to her.

# Clijsters is the first player to reach world No.1 after becoming a mother.

# She has won Australian Open once (2011), US Open thrice (2005, 2009, 2010).

# Clijsters won both doubles events at both French Open and Wimbledon in 2003.

# She was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

# Clijsters is a former world No 1 in both singles and doubles.

# She turned professional in 1997 and reached the world No.1 ranking the first time in 2003.

Apart from above facts, she is the only player ever to beat both Williams sisters at the same event twice, at 2002 WTA Championships. Clijsters’ last match was at 2020 US Open. She lost at the hands of Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

