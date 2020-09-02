Naomi Osaka and Camila Giorgi are all set to take on each other at the US Open 2020. The Japanese tennis ace is just six wins away from making it to the title. Osaka defeated Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 to reach the second round. Whereas Giorgi edged past Alison van Uytvanck in a typical seesaw match in the first round of the US Open, beating the Belgian 2-6, 6-1, 7-5. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that, let’s dive in the preview of the game. So talking about the head-to-head record of the two players. US Open 2020: Serena Williams Beats Kristie Ahn in Straight Sets 7-5, 6-3 to Progress to Second Round.

So the two have met each other in the Pan Pacific Open in 2018 where the Japanese went on to win the game. However, the two have never faced each other on the hardcourt. It's not going to be a cakewalk for the Italian player and to walk away with a win. However, like a few European players, she has had a privilege for match practice ahead of the prolific tournament. The Italian won 7 of her last 10 matches. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020 Alexander Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi Women’s Singles second-round Match?

Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi second-round match in women's singles US Open 2020 will take place on September 03, 2020 (Thursday). The match will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York. The second-round clash has a tentative start time of 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi Women’s Singles second-round Match of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi second-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India. Fans in India need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to catch the men’s singles clash live on their television sets.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi Women’s Singles second-round second-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be live in India on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will be live streaming the Naomi Osaka vs Camila Giorgi US Open 2020 men’s singles second round match online for its fans in India.

