Novak Djokovic will play Daniel Galan in the third round of men’s singles of French Open 2020. Djokovic, World No 1, is yet to drop a set in this Grand Slam tournament. He beat Mikael Ymer and Ricardas Berankis in the opening two rounds in straight sets and is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title. His opponent, Daniel Elahi Galan, came through the qualifiers and is only playing for the second time at a Grand Slam tournament. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the live telecast and live streaming online of Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan third-round match should scroll down for all information.

Djokovic has been in tremendous form in 2020 and started the year with an ATP cup title with Serbia and also the Australian Open and Dubai Open titles. He can cut down the gap with Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (19) with a Grand Slam win at Roland Garros where he last won in 2016.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan Men’s Singles Third-Round Match?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan match third-round match in French Open 2020 will be played on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros and it has a tentative start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan c Men’s Singles Third-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can follow the Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of French Open 2020 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the third-round men’s singles match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Novak Djokovic vs Daniel Galan Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Online in India?

Those fans that are not able to catch the live action on online platforms can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).