Rafael Nadal in Kitchen! Tennis Star Says It Would Have Been Easier to Play in Monte Carlo Masters (Watch Video)

Rafael Nadal in Kitchen (Photo Credits: @rafaelnadal/Instagram)

Former World number one Tennis player Rafael Nadal took to Instagram and shared a video of him cooking in Kitchen. The Spaniard is forced to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The 33-year-old while sharing the video in the caption wrote it would have been easier playing Monte Carlo Masters than being in kitchen. Following the COVID-19 virus, Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament was one of the sporting events that was cancelled. Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray Among 12 Tennis Players Confirmed to Participate in Virtual Madrid Open.

The Monte Carlo Masters 2020 tennis tournament was scheduled to be held between April 12 to 19 before being cancelled. Nadal wrote in Spanish, “Estoy desbordado con el trabajo en casa ... Más fácil sería estar en el torneo de Monte Carlo (que tocaba esta semana) entrenando 3 horas de tenis Pero por ahora es lo que toca y con buena cara!”

It roughly translates to English as: “I am overwhelmed with work at home … It would be easier to be in the Monte Carlo tournament (which was scheduled to be played this week) training three hours of tennis But for now it is what we have to play for.”

Here’s Rafael Nadal’s Instagram Post

This is not the first time we saw the tennis player in Kitchen. Last month, he donned the chef’s hat for his wife and cooked food. Besides sharing the photo, Nadal in his post said, “I hope you are all well and at home taking care of yourself.”