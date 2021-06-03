After a convincing victory in the first round, Rafael Nadal is all set to take on Richard Gasquet in the second round fixture at the French Open on Thursday. Nadal, also known 'King of Clay' equalled rival Roger Federer's record for 20 Grand Slams got the better of Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-2 7-6(3). He is now on a 26-set winning streak. And on his birthday, he would want nothing less than a victory as gift. And he has every reason to believe he can win. For the record, the Frenchman is yet to defeat Nadal. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Out of French Open 2021 After Injury Forces her to Retire During Match Against Magda Linette

If we look at the head-to-head record between the two, Nadal absolutely dominates with 16 wins and no losses in as many encounters. He is once again expected to dominate this match and make it to the third round. Gasquet had defeated Hugo Gaston comprehensively 6-1 6-4 6-2 but would have to pull of a Herculean effort if he has to beat Nadal. In their last encounter at the French Open, Nadal had beaten Gasquet 6-3 6-2 6-2 with ease.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet Men's Singles Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 04, 2021 (Friday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it would start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Richard Gasquet Men's Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Tennis fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney, Star Sports OTT platform and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online. But they will have to pay a subscription fee.

