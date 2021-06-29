Sixth seed Serena Williams takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Wimbledon 2021 first round women’s singles match. Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam title as she opens her All England Club campaign. Meanwhile, if you are looking Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich Wimbledon 2021 first-round tennis match live streaming online and TV telecast in India. Wimbledon 2021, Shots of The Day: Novak Djokovic Foxed by Jack Draper to Other Incredible Moments From Day 1 at SW19

This is the first meeting between Serena Williams and Aliaksandra Sasnovich and the 39-year-old experienced American starts as a favourite to win this clash. Wimbledon Draw 2021 PDF Download for Free Online: Get Details of Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles Fixtures.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich Women's Singles First Round Match?

Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played on Centre Court and will not start anytime before 10:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich Women's Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich Women's singles Round one match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich Women's Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Serena Williams vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

