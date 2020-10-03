Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Aljaz Bedene in the third round of men’s singles match in US Open 2020 on October 3, 2020 (Saturday). Both players have faced each other once in head-to-head meetings and Bedene leads the Greek 1-0 having beaten him in straight sets at the Rotterdam Open earlier this year. The Slovenian has, however, never made it past the third round at a Grand Slam tournament while Tsitsipas is yet to enter the quarter-finals at a tennis major. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the free live telecast and live streaming online of Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene third-round match in US Open 2020 should scroll down for all information.

Tsitsipas came back from a two-set down to beat Jaume Munar in a five-set thriller in his opening round before seeing off Pablo Cuevas in straight sets in the second round. His opponent, Bedene, on the other, beat Arthur Rinderknech and Nikola Milojevic both in straight sets in the first two rounds.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene Men’s Singles Third-Round Match?

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene third-round match will be played at the Suzanne-Lenglen court in Roland Garros. The US Open 2020 men’s singles match will take place on October 3, 2020 (Saturday) and it has a tentative start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene Men’s Singles Third-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can live telecast the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene third-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of US Open 2020 in India and will be providing live-action for select matches. Fans can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene Men’s Singles Third-Round Match Online in India?

Those fans not able to catch the live action on television sets can also follow the Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Aljaz Bedene match online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the game online for its fans in India.

