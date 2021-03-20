The year 2020 gave us many scary moments. Asteroids, coronavirus, Australian Bush Fire and a lot more. Now, here was another moment that actually scared the hell out of us. So as Alexander Zverev and Dominik Koepfer were battling it out in the middle of the Mexican Open 2021 semi-finals, a nasty earthquake hit the city of Acapulco where the match is going on. he cameras were there on the court to capture the players in action also filmed the intense shaking of the earth. Earthquake in Mexico: 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southern State of Oaxaca.

The players continue to play their hearts out despite the earthquake. Since the camera on the court captured the moments, they were shared by ATP on social media. If one is to go by Mexico’s National Seismological Institute, the quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and the epicentre was 60 kilometres southeast of San Marcos – about a two-hour drive from Acapulco, which lies on the Pacific coast.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared ATP below:

When the earthquake hit in Acapulco 😳#AMT2021 pic.twitter.com/wVwFF6JuCs — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 20, 2021

The TV was heard saying. “Wow, if you were wondering why the camera was just moving a little bit during that last point, it wasn’t dodgy camerawork, we’re having a little bit of a mini earthquake here.” Needless to say that he viewers who had come to the stadium to watch the game took a while to compose themselves from the jolts.

