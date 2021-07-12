The Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan is all set to take place on July 23, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic had affected the schedules of the Summer Games last year. Even this time, the Olympics is happening amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The Delta Variant of the coronavirus is on the rise in Japan. Also this time we have 10 Refugee Olympic Athletes and one Independent Olympic Athlete who will be a part of the Summer Games once again. 11,091 are expected to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 205 countries are expected to participate in the Summer Games. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Five Things You Need To Know About Miraitowa, the Official Mascot for Summer Games.
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. MIRAITOWA is the official mascot of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The name MIRAITOWA is based on the Japanese words mirai, meaning future, and towa, meaning eternity. It represents the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of everyone around the world. Now, let's have a look at the list of countries participating in the Olympics:
List of Countries Participating in Olympics 2020:
|Order
|Team
|1
|Greece (GRE)
|2
|Refugee Olympic Team (EOR)
|3
|Iceland (ISL)
|4
|Ireland (IRL)
|5
|Azerbaijan (AZE)
|6
|Afghanistan (AFG)
|7
|American Samoa (ASA)
|8
|Virgin Islands (ISV)
|9
|United Arab Emirates (UAE)
|10
|Algeria (ALG)
|11
|Argentina (ARG)
|12
|Aruba (ARU)
|13
|Albania (ALB)
|14
|Armenia (ARM)
|15
|Angola (ANG)
|16
|Antigua and Barbuda (ANT)
|17
|Andorra (AND)
|18
|Yemen (YEM)
|19
|Great Britain (GBR)
|20
|British Virgin Islands (IVB)
|21
|Israel (ISR)
|22
|Italy (ITA)
|23
|Iraq (IRQ)
|24
|Iran (IRI)
|25
|India (IND)
|26
|Indonesia (INA)
|27
|Uganda (UGA)
|28
|Ukraine (UKR)
|29
|Uzbekistan (UZB)
|30
|Uruguay (URU)
|31
|Ecuador (ECU)
|32
|Egypt (EGY)
|33
|Estonia (EST)
|34
|Eswatini (SWZ)
|35
|Ethiopia (ETH)
|36
|Eritrea (ERI)
|37
|El Salvador (ESA)
|38
|Australia (AUS)
|39
|Austria (AUT)
|40
|Oman (OMA)
|41
|Netherlands (NED)
|42
|Ghana (GHA)
|43
|Cape Verde (CPV)
|44
|Guyana (GUY)
|45
|Kazakhstan (KAZ)
|46
|Qatar (QAT)
|47
|Canada (CAN)
|48
|Gabon (GAB)
|49
|Cameroon (CMR)
|50
|The Gambia (GAM)
|51
|Cambodia (CAM)
|52
|North Macedonia (MKD)
|53
|Guinea (GUI)
|54
|Guinea-Bissau (GBS)
|55
|Cyprus (CYP)
|56
|Cuba (CUB)
|57
|Kiribati (KIR)
|58
|Kyrgyzstan (KGZ)
|59
|Guatemala (GUA)
|60
|Guam (GUM)
|61
|Kuwait (KUW)
|62
|Cook Islands (COK)
|63
|Grenada (GRN)
|64
|Croatia (CRO)
|65
|Cayman Islands (CAY)
|66
|Kenya (KEN)
|67
|Ivory Coast (CIV)
|68
|Costa Rica (CRC)
|69
|Kosovo (KOS)
|70
|Comoros (COM)
|71
|Colombia (COL)
|72
|Republic of the Congo (CGO)
|73
|Democratic Republic of the Congo (COD)
|74
|Saudi Arabia (KSA)
|75
|Samoa (SAM)
|76
|São Tomé and Príncipe (STP)
|77
|Zambia (ZAM)
|78
|San Marino (SMR)
|79
|Sierra Leone (SLE)
|80
|Djibouti (DJI)
|81
|Jamaica (JAM)
|82
|Georgia (GEO)
|83
|Syria (SYR)
|84
|Singapore (SGP)
|85
|Zimbabwe (ZIM)
|86
|Switzerland (SUI)
|87
|Sweden (SWE)
|88
|Sudan (SUD)
|89
|Spain (ESP)
|90
|Suriname (SUR)
|91
|Sri Lanka (SRI)
|92
|Slovakia (SVK)
|93
|Slovenia (SLO)
|94
|Seychelles (SEY)
|95
|Equatorial Guinea (GEQ)
|96
|Senegal (SEN)
|97
|Serbia (SRB)
|98
|Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKN)
|99
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VIN)
|100
|Saint Lucia (LCA)
|101
|Somalia (SOM)
|102
|Solomon Islands (SOL)
|103
|Thailand (THA)
|104
|South Korea (KOR)
|105
|Chinese Taipei (TPE)
|106
|Tajikistan (TJK)
|107
|Tanzania (TAN)
|108
|Czech Republic (CZE)
|109
|Chad (CHA)
|110
|Central African Republic (CAF)
|111
|China (CHN)
|112
|Tunisia (TUN)
|113
|Chile (CHI)
|114
|Tuvalu (TUV)
|115
|Denmark (DEN)
|116
|Germany (GER)
|117
|Togo (TOG)
|118
|Dominica (DMA)
|119
|Dominican Republic (DOM)
|120
|Trinidad and Tobago (TTO)
|121
|Turkmenistan (TKM)
|122
|Turkey (TUR)
|123
|Tonga (TGA)
|124
|Nigeria (NGR)
|125
|Nauru (NRU)
|126
|Namibia (NAM)
|127
|Nicaragua (NCA)
|128
|Niger (NIG)
|129
|New Zealand (NZL)
|130
|Nepal (NEP)
|131
|Norway (NOR)
|132
|Bahrain (BRN)
|133
|Haiti (HAI)
|134
|Pakistan (PAK)
|135
|Panama (PAN)
|136
|Vanuatu (VAN)
|137
|Bahamas (BAH)
|138
|Papua New Guinea (PNG)
|139
|Bermuda (BER)
|140
|Palau (PLW)
|141
|Paraguay (PAR)
|142
|Barbados (BAR)
|143
|Palestine (PLE)
|144
|Hungary (HUN)
|145
|Bangladesh (BAN)
|146
|East Timor (TLS)
|147
|Bhutan (BHU)
|148
|Fiji (FIJ)
|149
|Philippines (PHI)
|150
|Finland (FIN)
|151
|Puerto Rico (PUR)
|152
|Brazil (BRA)
|153
|Bulgaria (BUL)
|154
|Burkina Faso (BUR)
|155
|Brunei (BRU)
|156
|Burundi (BDI)
|157
|Vietnam (VIE)
|158
|Benin (BEN)
|159
|Venezuela (VEN)
|160
|Belarus (BLR)
|161
|Belize (BIZ)
|162
|Peru (PER)
|163
|Belgium (BEL)
|164
|Poland (POL)
|165
|Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH)
|166
|Botswana (BOT)
|167
|Bolivia (BOL)
|168
|Portugal (POR)
|169
|Hong Kong (HKG)
|170
|Honduras (HON)
|171
|Marshall Islands (MHL)
|172
|Madagascar (MAD)
|173
|Malawi (MAW)
|174
|Mali (MLI)
|175
|Malta (MLT)
|176
|Malaysia (MAS)
|177
|Federated States of Micronesia (FSM)
|178
|South Africa (RSA)
|179
|South Sudan (SSD)
|180
|Myanmar (MYA)
|181
|Mexico (MEX)
|182
|Mauritius (MRI)
|183
|Mauritania (MTN)
|184
|Mozambique (MOZ)
|185
|Monaco (MON)
|186
|Maldives (MDV)
|187
|Moldova (MDA)
|188
|Morocco (MAR)
|189
|Mongolia (MGL)
|190
|Montenegro (MNE)
|191
|Jordan (JOR)
|192
|Laos (LAO)
|193
|Latvia (LAT)
|194
|Lithuania (LTU)
|195
|Libya (LBA)
|196
|Liechtenstein (LIE)
|197
|Liberia (LBR)
|198
|Romania (ROU)
|199
|Luxembourg (LUX)
|200
|Rwanda (RWA)
|201
|Lesotho (LES)
|202
|Lebanon (LBN)
|203
|ROC (ROC)
|204
|United States (USA)
|205
|France (FRA)
|206
|Japan (JPN)
The games will come to a conclusion on August 8, 2021. We shall be bringing to you the other details related to the mega-event in the upcoming days. Stay tuned to this space for more.
