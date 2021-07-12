The Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan is all set to take place on July 23, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic had affected the schedules of the Summer Games last year. Even this time, the Olympics is happening amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The Delta Variant of the coronavirus is on the rise in Japan. Also this time we have 10 Refugee Olympic Athletes and one Independent Olympic Athlete who will be a part of the Summer Games once again. 11,091 are expected to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. 205 countries are expected to participate in the Summer Games. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Five Things You Need To Know About Miraitowa, the Official Mascot for Summer Games.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. MIRAITOWA is the official mascot of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The name MIRAITOWA is based on the Japanese words mirai, meaning future, and towa, meaning eternity. It represents the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of everyone around the world. Now, let's have a look at the list of countries participating in the Olympics:

List of Countries Participating in Olympics 2020:

Order Team 1 Greece (GRE) 2 Refugee Olympic Team (EOR) 3 Iceland (ISL) 4 Ireland (IRL) 5 Azerbaijan (AZE) 6 Afghanistan (AFG) 7 American Samoa (ASA) 8 Virgin Islands (ISV) 9 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10 Algeria (ALG) 11 Argentina (ARG) 12 Aruba (ARU) 13 Albania (ALB) 14 Armenia (ARM) 15 Angola (ANG) 16 Antigua and Barbuda (ANT) 17 Andorra (AND) 18 Yemen (YEM) 19 Great Britain (GBR) 20 British Virgin Islands (IVB) 21 Israel (ISR) 22 Italy (ITA) 23 Iraq (IRQ) 24 Iran (IRI) 25 India (IND) 26 Indonesia (INA) 27 Uganda (UGA) 28 Ukraine (UKR) 29 Uzbekistan (UZB) 30 Uruguay (URU) 31 Ecuador (ECU) 32 Egypt (EGY) 33 Estonia (EST) 34 Eswatini (SWZ) 35 Ethiopia (ETH) 36 Eritrea (ERI) 37 El Salvador (ESA) 38 Australia (AUS) 39 Austria (AUT) 40 Oman (OMA) 41 Netherlands (NED) 42 Ghana (GHA) 43 Cape Verde (CPV) 44 Guyana (GUY) 45 Kazakhstan (KAZ) 46 Qatar (QAT) 47 Canada (CAN) 48 Gabon (GAB) 49 Cameroon (CMR) 50 The Gambia (GAM) 51 Cambodia (CAM) 52 North Macedonia (MKD) 53 Guinea (GUI) 54 Guinea-Bissau (GBS) 55 Cyprus (CYP) 56 Cuba (CUB) 57 Kiribati (KIR) 58 Kyrgyzstan (KGZ) 59 Guatemala (GUA) 60 Guam (GUM) 61 Kuwait (KUW) 62 Cook Islands (COK) 63 Grenada (GRN) 64 Croatia (CRO) 65 Cayman Islands (CAY) 66 Kenya (KEN) 67 Ivory Coast (CIV) 68 Costa Rica (CRC) 69 Kosovo (KOS) 70 Comoros (COM) 71 Colombia (COL) 72 Republic of the Congo (CGO) 73 Democratic Republic of the Congo (COD) 74 Saudi Arabia (KSA) 75 Samoa (SAM) 76 São Tomé and Príncipe (STP) 77 Zambia (ZAM) 78 San Marino (SMR) 79 Sierra Leone (SLE) 80 Djibouti (DJI) 81 Jamaica (JAM) 82 Georgia (GEO) 83 Syria (SYR) 84 Singapore (SGP) 85 Zimbabwe (ZIM) 86 Switzerland (SUI) 87 Sweden (SWE) 88 Sudan (SUD) 89 Spain (ESP) 90 Suriname (SUR) 91 Sri Lanka (SRI) 92 Slovakia (SVK) 93 Slovenia (SLO) 94 Seychelles (SEY) 95 Equatorial Guinea (GEQ) 96 Senegal (SEN) 97 Serbia (SRB) 98 Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKN) 99 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VIN) 100 Saint Lucia (LCA) 101 Somalia (SOM) 102 Solomon Islands (SOL) 103 Thailand (THA) 104 South Korea (KOR) 105 Chinese Taipei (TPE) 106 Tajikistan (TJK) 107 Tanzania (TAN) 108 Czech Republic (CZE) 109 Chad (CHA) 110 Central African Republic (CAF) 111 China (CHN) 112 Tunisia (TUN) 113 Chile (CHI) 114 Tuvalu (TUV) 115 Denmark (DEN) 116 Germany (GER) 117 Togo (TOG) 118 Dominica (DMA) 119 Dominican Republic (DOM) 120 Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) 121 Turkmenistan (TKM) 122 Turkey (TUR) 123 Tonga (TGA) 124 Nigeria (NGR) 125 Nauru (NRU) 126 Namibia (NAM) 127 Nicaragua (NCA) 128 Niger (NIG) 129 New Zealand (NZL) 130 Nepal (NEP) 131 Norway (NOR) 132 Bahrain (BRN) 133 Haiti (HAI) 134 Pakistan (PAK) 135 Panama (PAN) 136 Vanuatu (VAN) 137 Bahamas (BAH) 138 Papua New Guinea (PNG) 139 Bermuda (BER) 140 Palau (PLW) 141 Paraguay (PAR) 142 Barbados (BAR) 143 Palestine (PLE) 144 Hungary (HUN) 145 Bangladesh (BAN) 146 East Timor (TLS) 147 Bhutan (BHU) 148 Fiji (FIJ) 149 Philippines (PHI) 150 Finland (FIN) 151 Puerto Rico (PUR) 152 Brazil (BRA) 153 Bulgaria (BUL) 154 Burkina Faso (BUR) 155 Brunei (BRU) 156 Burundi (BDI) 157 Vietnam (VIE) 158 Benin (BEN) 159 Venezuela (VEN) 160 Belarus (BLR) 161 Belize (BIZ) 162 Peru (PER) 163 Belgium (BEL) 164 Poland (POL) 165 Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH) 166 Botswana (BOT) 167 Bolivia (BOL) 168 Portugal (POR) 169 Hong Kong (HKG) 170 Honduras (HON) 171 Marshall Islands (MHL) 172 Madagascar (MAD) 173 Malawi (MAW) 174 Mali (MLI) 175 Malta (MLT) 176 Malaysia (MAS) 177 Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) 178 South Africa (RSA) 179 South Sudan (SSD) 180 Myanmar (MYA) 181 Mexico (MEX) 182 Mauritius (MRI) 183 Mauritania (MTN) 184 Mozambique (MOZ) 185 Monaco (MON) 186 Maldives (MDV) 187 Moldova (MDA) 188 Morocco (MAR) 189 Mongolia (MGL) 190 Montenegro (MNE) 191 Jordan (JOR) 192 Laos (LAO) 193 Latvia (LAT) 194 Lithuania (LTU) 195 Libya (LBA) 196 Liechtenstein (LIE) 197 Liberia (LBR) 198 Romania (ROU) 199 Luxembourg (LUX) 200 Rwanda (RWA) 201 Lesotho (LES) 202 Lebanon (LBN) 203 ROC (ROC) 204 United States (USA) 205 France (FRA) 206 Japan (JPN)

The games will come to a conclusion on August 8, 2021. We shall be bringing to you the other details related to the mega-event in the upcoming days. Stay tuned to this space for more.

