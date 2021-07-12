The Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan is all set to take place on July 23, 2021. The coronavirus pandemic had affected the schedules of the Summer Games last year. Even this time, the Olympics is happening amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The Delta Variant of the coronavirus is on the rise in Japan. Also this time we have 10 Refugee Olympic Athletes and one Independent Olympic Athlete who will be a part of the Summer Games once again. 11,091 are expected to participate in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.  205 countries are expected to participate in the Summer Games. Tokyo Olympics 2020: Five Things You Need To Know About Miraitowa, the Official Mascot for Summer Games.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will see the introduction of new competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events. MIRAITOWA is the official mascot of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The name MIRAITOWA is based on the Japanese words mirai, meaning future, and towa, meaning eternity. It represents the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of everyone around the world. Now, let's have a look at the list of countries participating in the Olympics:

List of Countries Participating in Olympics 2020: 

Order Team
1  Greece (GRE)
2  Refugee Olympic Team (EOR)
3  Iceland (ISL)
4  Ireland (IRL)
5  Azerbaijan (AZE)
6  Afghanistan (AFG)
7  American Samoa (ASA)
8  Virgin Islands (ISV)
9  United Arab Emirates (UAE)
10  Algeria (ALG)
11  Argentina (ARG)
12  Aruba (ARU)
13  Albania (ALB)
14  Armenia (ARM)
15  Angola (ANG)
16  Antigua and Barbuda (ANT)
17  Andorra (AND)
18  Yemen (YEM)
19  Great Britain (GBR)
20  British Virgin Islands (IVB)
21  Israel (ISR)
22  Italy (ITA)
23  Iraq (IRQ)
24  Iran (IRI)
25  India (IND)
26  Indonesia (INA)
27  Uganda (UGA)
28  Ukraine (UKR)
29  Uzbekistan (UZB)
30  Uruguay (URU)
31  Ecuador (ECU)
32  Egypt (EGY)
33  Estonia (EST)
34  Eswatini (SWZ)
35  Ethiopia (ETH)
36  Eritrea (ERI)
37  El Salvador (ESA)
38  Australia (AUS)
39  Austria (AUT)
40  Oman (OMA)
41  Netherlands (NED)
42  Ghana (GHA)
43  Cape Verde (CPV)
44  Guyana (GUY)
45  Kazakhstan (KAZ)
46  Qatar (QAT)
47  Canada (CAN)
48  Gabon (GAB)
49  Cameroon (CMR)
50  The Gambia (GAM)
51  Cambodia (CAM)
52  North Macedonia (MKD)
53  Guinea (GUI)
54 Guinea-Bissau (GBS)
55  Cyprus (CYP)
56  Cuba (CUB)
57  Kiribati (KIR)
58  Kyrgyzstan (KGZ)
59  Guatemala (GUA)
60  Guam (GUM)
61  Kuwait (KUW)
62  Cook Islands (COK)
63  Grenada (GRN)
64  Croatia (CRO)
65  Cayman Islands (CAY)
66  Kenya (KEN)
67  Ivory Coast (CIV)
68  Costa Rica (CRC)
69  Kosovo (KOS)
70  Comoros (COM)
71  Colombia (COL)
72  Republic of the Congo (CGO)
73  Democratic Republic of the Congo (COD)
74  Saudi Arabia (KSA)
75  Samoa (SAM)
76  São Tomé and Príncipe (STP)
77  Zambia (ZAM)
78  San Marino (SMR)
79  Sierra Leone (SLE)
80  Djibouti (DJI)
81  Jamaica (JAM)
82  Georgia (GEO)
83  Syria (SYR)
84  Singapore (SGP)
85  Zimbabwe (ZIM)
86  Switzerland (SUI)
87  Sweden (SWE)
88  Sudan (SUD)
89  Spain (ESP)
90  Suriname (SUR)
91  Sri Lanka (SRI)
92  Slovakia (SVK)
93  Slovenia (SLO)
94  Seychelles (SEY)
95  Equatorial Guinea (GEQ)
96  Senegal (SEN)
97  Serbia (SRB)
98  Saint Kitts and Nevis (SKN)
99  Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (VIN)
100  Saint Lucia (LCA)
101  Somalia (SOM)
102  Solomon Islands (SOL)
103  Thailand (THA)
104  South Korea (KOR)
105  Chinese Taipei (TPE)
106  Tajikistan (TJK)
107  Tanzania (TAN)
108  Czech Republic (CZE)
109  Chad (CHA)
110  Central African Republic (CAF)
111  China (CHN)
112  Tunisia (TUN)
113  Chile (CHI)
114  Tuvalu (TUV)
115  Denmark (DEN)
116  Germany (GER)
117  Togo (TOG)
118  Dominica (DMA)
119  Dominican Republic (DOM)
120  Trinidad and Tobago (TTO)
121  Turkmenistan (TKM)
122  Turkey (TUR)
123  Tonga (TGA)
124  Nigeria (NGR)
125  Nauru (NRU)
126  Namibia (NAM)
127  Nicaragua (NCA)
128  Niger (NIG)
129  New Zealand (NZL)
130  Nepal (NEP)
131  Norway (NOR)
132  Bahrain (BRN)
133  Haiti (HAI)
134  Pakistan (PAK)
135  Panama (PAN)
136  Vanuatu (VAN)
137  Bahamas (BAH)
138  Papua New Guinea (PNG)
139  Bermuda (BER)
140  Palau (PLW)
141  Paraguay (PAR)
142  Barbados (BAR)
143  Palestine (PLE)
144  Hungary (HUN)
145  Bangladesh (BAN)
146  East Timor (TLS)
147  Bhutan (BHU)
148  Fiji (FIJ)
149  Philippines (PHI)
150  Finland (FIN)
151  Puerto Rico (PUR)
152  Brazil (BRA)
153  Bulgaria (BUL)
154  Burkina Faso (BUR)
155  Brunei (BRU)
156  Burundi (BDI)
157  Vietnam (VIE)
158  Benin (BEN)
159  Venezuela (VEN)
160  Belarus (BLR)
161  Belize (BIZ)
162  Peru (PER)
163  Belgium (BEL)
164  Poland (POL)
165  Bosnia and Herzegovina (BIH)
166  Botswana (BOT)
167  Bolivia (BOL)
168  Portugal (POR)
169  Hong Kong (HKG)
170  Honduras (HON)
171  Marshall Islands (MHL)
172  Madagascar (MAD)
173  Malawi (MAW)
174  Mali (MLI)
175  Malta (MLT)
176  Malaysia (MAS)
177  Federated States of Micronesia (FSM)
178  South Africa (RSA)
179  South Sudan (SSD)
180  Myanmar (MYA)
181  Mexico (MEX)
182  Mauritius (MRI)
183  Mauritania (MTN)
184  Mozambique (MOZ)
185  Monaco (MON)
186  Maldives (MDV)
187  Moldova (MDA)
188  Morocco (MAR)
189  Mongolia (MGL)
190  Montenegro (MNE)
191  Jordan (JOR)
192  Laos (LAO)
193  Latvia (LAT)
194  Lithuania (LTU)
195  Libya (LBA)
196  Liechtenstein (LIE)
197  Liberia (LBR)
198  Romania (ROU)
199  Luxembourg (LUX)
200  Rwanda (RWA)
201  Lesotho (LES)
202  Lebanon (LBN)
203  ROC (ROC)
204  United States (USA)
205  France (FRA)
206  Japan (JPN)

The games will come to a conclusion on August 8, 2021. We shall be bringing to you the other details related to the mega-event in the upcoming days. Stay tuned to this space for more.

