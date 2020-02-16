Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei Breaks 5km World Record

Joshua Cheptegei (Photo Credits: AFP)

Monaco, February 16: Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.

The 10,000m world champion made the most of perfect conditions in the second edition of this race to improve on Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto's previous best of 13 minutes 18 seconds last month in Valencia. Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan Runner, Shortlisted for World Male Athlete of the Year 2019.

Cheptegei took 10,000m gold at the world championships in Doha last October, with Kipruto in bronze.