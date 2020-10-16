Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi is set to miss this weekend's Aragon MotoGP after testing positive for COVID-19 virus. The 41-year-old took to his Twitter account and broke the major news. Rossi said that the first PCR test negative but the succeeding one was positive, which will keep him away from the action for a while. "Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were sore, and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice. The quick PCR test result was negative, just like the test I underwent on Tuesday But the second one, of which the result was sent to me at 16:00 this afternoon, was unfortunately positive. I am so disappointed that I will have to miss the race at Aragon," wrote Rossi on Twitter. Valtteri Bottas Beats Lewis Hamilton to Pole for Eifel Grand Prix.

The Italian star has failed to finish in each of the last three races, crashing out on the opening lap of last weekend's French Grand Prix. Apart from the Aragon MotoGP, Rossi might also miss next week's Teruel Grand Prix at the same circuit in Spain. "I'd like to be optimistic and confident, but I expect the second round in Aragon to be a 'no-go' for me as well... I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from Le Mans," he added.

Rossi will now undergo an isolation period and will follow all the health and safety protocols throughout the week. Yamaha's medical staff will closely monitor his medical condition. Although Yamaha haven't announced any replacements for the upcoming races, Jorge Lorenzo, a three-time world champion, might make a return in the forthcoming events.

