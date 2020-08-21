We just witnessed an exciting episode of WWE NXT August 19, 2020, where we saw The Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano earn final two spots for NXT North American Title ladder match at TakeOver XXX. WWE fans are also excited to see the upcoming episode of SmackDown which will showcase from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida where virtually crowds will be bought in the audience. This project is known by the name WWE ThunderDome. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE news, as we will provide you with interesting updates related to Shawn Michaels, Alexa Bliss and many more. WWE NXT Aug 19, 2020 Results and Highlights: Pat McAfee Confronts Adam Cole; Johnny Gargano & The Velveteen Dream Earn Final Two Spots For North American Title at Takeover XXX (View Pics)

Top Five WWE News

1. Shawn Michaels Criticised For Underselling Randy Orton Punt Kick

We saw Heartbreak kid Shawn Michaels appear this past week on Raw where he came out to address regarding Randy Orton's attack on Ric Flair last week. However, he was interrupted in between by Orton who gave him RKO and then hit the Hall of Famer with punt kick. We did clearly witnessed The Viper connecting HBK with an untimed punt kick. A few moments after the kick, Michaels got up on his feet which clearly underestimated one of the most devastating finishing moves in WWE. HBK has been criticised for underselling Randy Orton's punt kick. Even WWE wrestler Bully Ray went on to Twitter to address this.

Bully Ray Speaks About Randy Orton's Punt Kick

An RKO and a punt to the head from Randy FUCKING Orton and Shawn is on his feet??????????????????#WWERaw@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 18, 2020

2. Renee Young to Leave WWE After SummerSlam 2020

WWE announcer and host Renee Young will no longer be seen in WWE after SummerSlam 2020. The preliminary report has suggested that Jon Moxley's wife has already issued a notice period to WWE a few weeks back. Wrestling journalist Alex McCarthy in an interview with talkSPORT reported that SummerSlam 2020 will be Renee’s final WWE appearance. WWE News: From Seth Rollins And Drew McIntyre's Possible Feud to Samoa Joe’s Return Details, Here Are 5 Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

3. Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Boyfriend Name

Alexa Bliss is playing an important role in the storyline between Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. As per the storyline, a possible romantic angle between Little Miss Bliss and Bray Wyatt's sinister alter ego could shape up soon. However, Bliss opened up about her personal life relationship where she recently revealed her boyfriend name while speaking on 'The Bellas Podcast'. Bliss is currently dating American singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera, who is also The Miz's best friend. However, The Miz doesn't have any role in bringing Bliss and Cabrera in a relationship. Former WWE Women's Champion became got close to Cabrera after attending one of his live performance show.

4. Possibility of SummerSlam Rematch at Payback 2020

WWE payback 2020 will take place just a week after SummerSlam 2020. This event was not held in the year 2018 and 2019. WWE has already booked Women's Tag Team match for this Payback 2020, where Sasha Banks and Bayley has thrown an open challenge to anyone on this pay per view. As per Sportskeeda Tom Colohue report, there are chances for interference between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton WWE title match, which could lead to a rematch between these two stars at Payback 2020.

5. Chris Jericho Advice Helped Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio will be fighting his first WWE match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020 in a street fight. Rey Mysterio will be there in his corner to support him. Rey Mysterio and Dominik recently spoke in an interview with ESPN, where Master of 619 revealed that first, his son got his training for the first two months. He was then trained by Jay Lethal, who is former TNA wrestler. Once Dominik was done with the training by Jay Lethal, Rey's best friend Chris Jericho insisted Lance Storm name for next-level training. Rey revealed that Jericho's advise has helped his son developed in a good way and he is expected to put up a great fight at SummerSlam 2020.

Fans will now eagerly wait for action-packed wrestling weekend, which includes NXT TakeOver XXX on August 22 and SummerSlam 2020 on August 23. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from WWE.

