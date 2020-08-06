WWE NXT episode of August 5, 2020, took place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. We witnessed some extravagant action from the black and gold brand of WWE. The show had a shocking end as Adam Cole was left all cold and numbed in the end after he was hit by All-Pro NFL Punter Pat McAfee. We also witnessed Dakota Kai defeat Rhea Ripley to become the number one contender for NXT Women's title at TakeOver XXX. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE NXT Aug 5, 2020 results and highlights. WWE News: From Dexter Lumis Likely to be Pulled from NXT TakeOver XXX to Possible Draft in October 2020, Here Are Five Interesting Updates You Need to Know.

Adam Cole was ringside during Imperium vs The Undisputed Era NXT Tag Team title match. It was at that time the verbal spat started between Cole and Pat McAfee took place near the commentary box. This distracted the attention of Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, which then allowed Imperium to drop Fish with the European Bomb to retain their titles. Even Shawn Michael and Triple H tried to split their heated debate, however, McAfee out of nowhere hit Cole with a massive punt, which left him all unconscious. WWE Raw Aug 3, 2020 Results and Highlights: Seth Rollins to Face Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam; Apollo Crews Defeats MVP to Retain United States Title.

In the other segment, we saw Karrion Kross send out a strong message to Keith Lee by assaulting wrestlers in the backstage area. Kross released a video in which he demanded The Limitless One for NXT World Championship match. Dexter Lumis has been declared unfit to contest for the match at TakeOver XXX. We now have Bronson Reed and Damian Priest as a confirmed participant for NXT North American title ladder match. Priest defeated Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland to earn the spot. WWE NXT July 29, 2020 Results and Highlights: Dexter Lumis Earns Second Spot in North American Title Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX; Karrion Kross Eyes on Keith Lee’s World Championship Belt.

Io Shirai Reacts to Dakota Kai's Victory

Pat McAfee Punted Adam Cole

View this post on Instagram OH MY GOD! @patmcafeeshow just punted @adamcolepro! #WWENXT A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 5, 2020 at 7:02pm PDT

Karrion Kross Wants Keith Lee's Title

View this post on Instagram ⏳⌛️Tick tock @realkeithlee! @wwekarrionkross makes his message clear! #WWENXT A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:18pm PDT

Before we head to NXT TakeOver XXX which is scheduled to take place on Aug 22, 2020, things have already started to heat up at NXT. Fans will be curious to know about the current situation of Adam Cole. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more news and updates from WWE.

