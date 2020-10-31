WWE SmackDown Oct 30, 2020 episode took place at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This was the first episode of the blue brand after an exciting Hell in a Cell 2020 pay per view. We witnessed qualifying matches to represent Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and Bianca Belair have qualified till now to represent Team SmackDown against Team Raw. We saw Jey Uso defeat Daniel Bryan to book a spot in Team SmackDown. Also, after the match Jey, as promised to Roman Reigns, has to fall in line with the orders of The Big Dog assaulted Bryan brutally. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for WWE SmackDown Oct 30, 2020 results and highlights. WWE SmackDown Oct 23, 2020 Results and Highlights: Jey Uso Takes His Brother Jimmy's Help to Attack Roman Reigns Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Hell in a Cell 2020.

We also witnessed Kevin Owens defeats Dolph Ziggler to qualify for Team SmackDown and Bianca Belair winning against Billie Kay and Natalya to earn the spot in the blue brand. Tag Team Champions The Street Profits defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Buddy Murphy extended his friendship hand to Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Instead, Seth Rollins interfered and created a situation where Dominik and Murphy entered in a brawl. Aalyah pleaded Seth Rollins to stop kendo stick attack on Murphy, which proves that she cares for him. WWE Raw Oct 26, 2020 Results And Highlights: Randy Orton Brawls With Drew McIntyre During ‘A Moment of Bliss’, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt Eyes on World Title (View Pics)

Bayley Challenged Sasha Banks

Jey Uso Following Orders of Roman Reigns

Aalyah in Rescue of Buddy Murphy

Aalyah and Buddy Murphy Kissed Each Other

Fans will now eagerly wait to see what Roman Reigns will make Jey Uso do in coming weeks. Also, fans will be interested to know more about the love building between Aalyah and Buddy Murphy.

