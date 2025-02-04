RAW on February 3, 2025, had much of the backstage drama rather than in-ring action. The matches including the Elimination chamber qualifiers and Tag team match between New Day and LWO took place. While new WWE Superstar Penta took on Ludwig Kaiser. The matches were held in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Check out the WWE Raw match results on February 3. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results Today, January 25: Gunther, Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley Defend Their Titles; Shawn Michaels Super Kicks Kevin Owens During Royal Rumble 2025 Ladder Match Contract Signing, Results and Highlights of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso Addresses Fans

Unexpected and yet deserving winner of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Jey Uso was in the building addressing fan. The ‘Yeet’ chants made more noise, in fact, fans begged “one more time!” and WWE had to run the Yeet music back. Jey Uso went on to mention how he deserved the win.

Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

But Gunther interrupted Uso and advised him not to challenge him at WrestleMania 41. Jey replied that he’d speak with Cody Rhodes about it. But its seems that the Gunther vs. Jey Uso remains almost inevitable.

Liv Morgan With Big Win Over Iyo Sky in Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Even after losing the title at the start of the year, the Women’s side of the WWE is still led by Liv Morgan for a long period. She looked to win the Royal Rumble 2025 but failed to do so. Now with a chance to advance to the WrestleMania 41 main event, Liv was up against Iyo Sky in and Elimination Chamber qualifier.

Liv Morgan Wins Elimination Chamber Qualifier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Liv and Iyo did not hold back with their stiff shots on one another. Iyo with slight upper hand looked destined to win the match but ‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley intervened and attacked Liv Morgan to help Iyo win the match early. Sadly, Referee witnessed ‘the attack’ disqualified Iyo handing Liv Morgan a win. CM Punk Mocks John Cena, Roman Reigns and Others Declaring Himself Winner Ahead of Royal Rumble 2025 (Watch Video).

CM Punk With Win Over Sami Zayn

Fans were surprised by the match between CM Punk and Sami Zayn and undecided whom to support. After lauding CM Punk initially in the match, Fans chanted “this is awesome,” and then they chanted for Sami as soon as CM Punk trapped Zayn in an Anaconda Vice. Punk reminded Sami that he is not at Punk’s level and won the match with a GTS as Zayn was charging him. Kevin Owens later delivered an ugly pile driver on Sami Zayn.

CM Punk Defeats Sami Zayn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Charlotte Flair ‘Booed’ by Fans

Even though Charlotte Flair made successful return to the ring with a win in the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match, fans were not pleased with the result and booed the veteran wrestler. Charlotte said she missed the fans and atmosphere. Further she added that despite all the “wooing or booing," Charlotte remains the greatest of all time.

Rhea Ripley interrupted Charlotte and reminded her to challenge her in WrestleMania 41.

New Day Defeat LWO and Penta Registers Win over Ludwig Kaiser

New Day with their new entry music charmed the fans and went on to defeat LWO with help of Logan Paul. Paul attacked Rey Mysterio and now will face him in the Elimination Chamber qualifier next week. In another match, Penta recorded a stunning win over Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser got a lot of offense, but Penta came back and finished Kaiser with the Penta Driver.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).