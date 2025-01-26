The WWE 2025 season kickstarted with a bang as the Raw debut on Netflix was well received by the fans. At the conclusion of the first month, as scheduled earlier, WWE held its first main event match – WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25 ahead of PLE (Premium Live Event) Royal Rumble 2025. The fights were held in San Antonio Texas with three title matches headlining the same. Bron Breakker, Rhea Ripley, and Gunther were in action. Check out the results and highlights of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. . John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax for WWE Women’s World Championship

After winning the WWE Women’s World Championship title a week ago, defeating Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley was in action again. She was put against Nia Jax who also lost her title. Both powerful stars matched each other blow by blow, Jax smashes Rhea Ripley with an Annihilator to the back. Jax goes back to the second rope for a finisher but Ripley gets up and hits an electric chair drop.

Champion Ripley took advantage of the small opening as she slowly got up and avoided an avalanche. Ripley hits her with a superkick. Banking on the Jax’s shock, Rhea follows up with a Riptide for the win.

Bron Breakker Defeats Sheamus to Retain WWE Intercontinental Championship

Two ‘big dogs’ of the WWE – Bron Breakker and Seamus were against each other for the WWE Intercontinental championship title. Breakker who won the title in 2024 was successfully defended it till now but the European warrior Sheamus was strongest challenger he might have ever faced in the title defence.

Sheamus exerted full control in the match early on and looked certain for the win. Sheamus punches back at Breakker and catches him coming off the ropes with a vicious knee to the mouth for a two-count. He looked to get the better of Breakker with another chop but the champion not only survived the same and speared Shaemus for the win. This was the first Intercontinental Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event since 1992.

Royal Rumble 2025 Ladder Match Contract Signing: Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens

Next up was Royal Rumble 2025 Ladder Match Contract signing where Cody Rhodes put his title on line at the Royal Rumble 2025 on February 1st week. The match will be a ladder match and Shawn Michaels was a special guest for the event.

After signing of contract, Former WWE Champion Michaels declared that the match is official just then Kevin Owens hit Cody Rhodes from the back. Shawn Michaels, angered by Owens’ actions hit his iconic superkick which crowd applauded the loudest. WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial Features Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Others (Watch Video).

Gunther Defends WWE Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso

Jey Uso had a brief rivalry against Gunther and constantly intercepted his matches in regular shows. The Ring General managed to hold on to the title defeating multiple opponents in many PLE and main events matches and was up against Jey Uso in WWE Saturday Night’s main event.

One one occasion, Uso avoids a Tyrannosaurus Dropkick and hits Gunther with a running hip attack in the corner for a near fall! Uso goes to the top rope, but Gunther cuts him off with a chop. Uso came back with pair of spears to put down Gunther but the champion Gunther rolls him up for a Powerbomb and followed up with another one for the win.

