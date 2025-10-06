WWE is set to bring its latest episode of Monday Night Raw from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on October 6 (October 7 in India) and it surely does promise to be a fascinating show. This is the last Monday Night Raw before WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and things are likely to get heated on the show when the superstars cross paths in their respective segments and matches. One of the major highlights of the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on October 6 is that CM Punk is set to appear. On Which Channel WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Wrestling PLE Free Live Streaming Online?

The 'OTC' Roman Reigns made an emphatic return last week and got some redemption for himself for what happened at Clash in Paris 2025 as he beat down Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, helping the Usos beat them. Jey Uso's character has underwent a change in recent times and fans will be keen on knowing what's next in this storyline. So far, WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event), which is set to be held in Australia, has just four matches on the card and what happens on WWE Monday Night Raw on October 6 is likely to add to the match card for the show. WWE Crown Jewel 2025 takes place on October 11 and promises to be a banger.

CM Punk to Make Appearance

The Second City Saint as they call him, will be live on WWE Monday Night Raw on October 6 and this would be his first appearance since teaming up with his wife AJ Lee to beat WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Seth Rollins already has a match at WWE Crown Jewel and it is unlikely that WWE would have CM Punk play any role in that. It will be interesting to see if WWE books CM Punk for Crown Jewel in Australia. And should be on the PLE, fans will be keen on knowing who he faces on the show in Australia. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Becky Lynch vs Maxxine Dupri

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion is set to go one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri. Last week, Becky Lynch had attacked Maxxine Dupri backstage and the latter will have the chance to prove herself when she competes against 'The Man' in a non-title showdown. Fans can expect Becky Lynch to win alright but there might also be the possibility of AJ Lee returning for the first time since Wrestlepalooza and have a shot at the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Lyra Valkyria vs Roxanne Perez

We had this match earlier and it was a sensational one. Fans would not complain about the fact that WWE has booked another match between these two superstars. And while their in-ring moves are something fans will be looking forward to, the involvement of Bayley with her recent split personalities is also set to be something to look forward to. With Raquel Rodriguez in her career, fans would expect Judgment Day to beat up Lyra Valkyria with Bayley making the save.

