WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Streaming Online in India, Preview & Match Cards in IST: Men's Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch vs Asuka & Other Matches to Watch Out For

Royal Rumble 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram/WWE)

WWE’s first pay-per-view of the New Year is a spectacular one as it marks the start of the ‘Road to WrestleMania’. Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2020 (Monday) at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. This is one of the biggest PPV's in WWE and it is expected to be a grand one as SmackDown Champion Brock Lesnar will enter at No 1 in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Fans searching for live streaming, preview and match card of Royal Rumble 2020 can scroll down below. From Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns, Here’s List of Confirmed Participants For WWE Royal Rumble Match, 2020; Also Find Other Match Card Details.

This will be the thirty-third event produced by WWE under the Royal Rumble chronology. The event will see some enormous matches such as the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble along with the Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt taking on Daniel Bryan in a strap match. The evening will also see the Women’s champions defend their respective titles as Becky Lynch will face Asuka and Bayley will take on Lacey Evans. The ‘Big Dog’ Roman Reigns will take on King Corbin in a falls count anywhere match while the returning Sheamus will fight Shorty G. CM Punk Should Enter at Number 30 in WWE Royal Rumble Match 2020, Says Bully Ray After Brock Lesnar Confirms Himself as First Entrant (Watch Video).

Match Card

2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match Universal Championship Strap Match between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan Raw Women’s Championship Match between Becky Lynch and Asuka Smackdown Women’s Championship Match between Bayley and Lacey Evans Falls Count Anywhere Match between Roman Reigns and King Corbin Shorty G vs Sheamus United States Championship Match between Andrade and Humberto Carrilo

WWE Royal Rumble 2020, Date, Time and Location

Royal Rumble 2020 will be held at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on January 27, 2020 (Monday). The kick-off show is scheduled to start at 03:30 am IST with the main PPV starting at 05:30 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Royal Rumble 2020 in India (TV Channels)

The Royal Rumble 2020 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network as it is the official broadcaster on WWE in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD for English commentary. The vent can also be viewed on Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi.

Where to Watch Live Stream of Royal Rumble 2020 Online in India

Royal Rumble 2020 can be streamed online by subscribing to WWE Network, Jio TV and Airtel TV. Fans can also enjoy the kick-off show on the official YouTube channel of WWE.

This is often a career-changing pay-per-view for a lot of WWE superstars as the winner of the Royal Rumble matches get to main-event WrestleMania and fight the champion of their choice. Last year, Randy Orton won the men's main event, it will be interesting to see which WWE star takes advantage of this opportunity and books a ticket for himself/herself to the showcase event in April.