WWE Friday Night SmackDown on August 15 is set to be another exciting episode of the weekly show as it emanates from the TD Garden in Boston. With the Clash in Paris PLE (Premium Live Event) not very far away, the action is set to intensify further. Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which was held in Montreal, Canada, Drew McIntyre launched a shocking attack on new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and tonight, he is set to provide an explanation for the same. Also, Alexa Bliss, who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, is set to lock horns with Piper Niven. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE's next PLE is Clash in Paris, which would be held on August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France. Two matches have been set so far for the PLE in France. John Cena, who is slowly heading towards the end of his retirement tour, is set to take on Logan Paul and Seth Rollins. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion would defend his title in a Fatal-Four-Way contest against CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre Addresses Attack on Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre, last week on SmackDown, made his intentions absolutely clear-that he is going after the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 'Scottish Psycopath' attacked Cody Rhodes first with the Undisputed WWE title belt and then delivered a vicious Claymore that sent the 'American Nightmare' crashing through the announcer's desk. WWE Friday Night SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis said that Drew McIntyre had sought some time to explain his attack on Cody Rhodes and it is highly likely that the Undisputed WWE Champion would confront the Scottish superstar, which also could erupt in a brawl. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

Alexa Bliss vs Piper Niven

Alexa Bliss is set to lock horns with Piper Niven in a one-on-one match. This was after she, along with Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, known collectively as 'Her Secret Hervice,' interrupted Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' tag team title victory celebrations last week on SmackDown. Charlotte Flair had beaten Chelsea Green in a match that took place after the interruption and Alexa Bliss would look to match her tag team partner and pick up a win tonight.

Carmelo Hayes and Miz vs Fraxiom

Carmelo Hayes and Miz will team up to take on Fraxiom in what promises to be an entertaining match. This match was made after the Miz tricked Carmelo Hayes into believing that he had his interest in mind and spoke to Nick Aldis about having a tag team match this week. Carmelo Hayes was desperate to get himself a shot at the United States Championship, but Miz seems to be having some other plans for his tag team partner. Karrion Kross Confirms WWE Exit After Contract Expiry, Says He Was 'Profoundly Disappointed' Over Lack of Serious Talks in Farewell Video.

DIY vs Street Profits

WWE Friday Night SmackDown's tag team division has been the most exciting and uncontrollable as well, at times. After a breathtaking TLC match at SummerSlam, which saw the Wyatt Sicks retain their tag team titles, DIY and Street Profits were involved in a confrontation last week on SmackDown. Their argument stemmed from the fact that the Street Profits pushed DIY at SummerSlam, leading to Candice LeRae, who was on top of a ladder, to crash and go through a steel ladder herself. That injury left a scar on her leg and as the argument was brewing last week, Nick Aldis interrupted them, announcing that the two teams would meet each other in a match.

